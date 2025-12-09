Eriksson Ek scored a goal on six shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Eriksson Ek opened the scoring at 1:18 of the second period and set up third-period tallies by Marcus Johansson and Vladimir Tarasenko. This performance ended a five-game slump for Eriksson Ek, as well as a run of seven contests in which he was limited to one total assist. The center is up to five goals, 19 points, 90 shots on net, 52 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 30 outings overall.