Eriksson Ek (lower body) is questionable for Game 1 against Colorado on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear if Eriksson Ek will travel with his teammates ahead of Minnesota's Round 2 series opener against the Avalanche. He fell awkwardly into the boards in Game 6 against Dallas on Thursday, but he managed to return to the contest. However, he didn't participate in Saturday's practice.