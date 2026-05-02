Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eriksson Ek (lower body) is questionable for Game 1 against Colorado on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear if Eriksson Ek will travel with his teammates ahead of Minnesota's Round 2 series opener against the Avalanche. He fell awkwardly into the boards in Game 6 against Dallas on Thursday, but he managed to return to the contest. However, he didn't participate in Saturday's practice.
More News
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Tallies in Game 3•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Three-point effort in Game 1•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: At practice Thursday•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Taking third straight rest game•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Resting again Monday•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Set for rest day Saturday•