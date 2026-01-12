Eriksson Ek (lower body) will not be in the lineup versus New Jersey on Monday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Eriksson Ek will miss his second straight game due to his lower-body problem, but he continues to be classified as day-to-day. Over his last 11 outings, the 28-year-old center generated four goals, four assists and 34 shots while averaging 18:26 of ice time. Once given the all-clear, Eriksson Ek should reclaim a spot in the top six for the Wild in addition to seeing power-play minutes.