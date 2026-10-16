Eriksson Ek notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added three shots on net and four hits in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Blues.

This was the first multi-point effort of the season for Eriksson Ek. The 29-year center has earned four points over his last four games, coinciding with a move to the top line. He's at one goal, four assists, 23 shots on net, 12 hits, four blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over eight appearances. While he's a few rungs below elite, Eriksson Ek offers well-rounded production for fantasy when he's at his best.