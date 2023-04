Eriksson Ek (lower body) is slated to return to the lineup Friday versus Dallas, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Eriksson Ek missed six consecutive contests because of the injury. He had 23 goals and 61 points in 78 outings in 2022-23. Now that he's back, Eriksson Ek should serve in a top-six role and receive time on the power play.