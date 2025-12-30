Eriksson Ek scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-4 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Eriksson Ek's tally in the second period was the Wild's fifth on 12 shots, chasing Carter Hart from the game. Over the last 11 contests, Eriksson Ek has been electric with six goals, seven helpers and a plus-14 rating from a second-line role. The center is up to 10 goals, 29 points, 116 shots on net, 64 hits and a plus-12 rating through 40 appearances this season. He's matched his point total from 46 regular-season outings last year, and Eriksson Ek should be able to challenge for the 60-point mark he reached in the two prior campaigns before his injury-riddled 2024-25.