Eriksson Ek scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 victory over Columbus.

The 28-year-old center jammed home a rebound midway through the third period to break open a 2-2 tie. Eriksson Ek extended his point streak to six games in the process, a stretch in which he's collected four goals and 10 points with a stunning plus-10 rating -- a far cry from his prior seven contests, when he managed only one assist with a minus-1 rating.