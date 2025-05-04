Eriksson Ek (abdomen) will have core muscle surgery this offseason but expects to be ready for the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports Sunday.

Eriksson Ek had been playing through the injury during the first round of the postseason, and he sustained a broken nose in Game 2 of Minnesota's six-game series loss to Vegas. The 28-year-old forward accumulated 14 goals, 29 points, 140 shots on net and 82 hits across 46 regular-season appearances before adding three assists in six playoff outings.