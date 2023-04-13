Kaprizov will not be in the lineup against the Predators on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Kaprizov has played in just two games since early March but did manage to put up decent numbers with one goal 11 shots and one hit in those pair of appearances. With several Wild players sitting out, Minnesota's top line will likely be Gustav Nyquist, Frederick Gaudreau and Marcus Foligno. Once the playoffs start, look for Kaprizov to retake his place on both the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.