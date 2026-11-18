Kaprizov had three assists (one on the power play), three shots on net and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Predators.

Kaprizov stretched his point streak to 12 games, and this was his seventh multi-point effort in that span. He's racked up six goals and 17 assists during the streak. The 29-year-old superstar is up to 40 points (17 goals, 23 helpers), 73 shots on net and a plus-21 rating over 23 appearances. He remains the top player for the Wild and should be a steady source of offense throughout the year.