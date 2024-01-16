Zuccarello registered one goal and an assist in the 5-0 home win over the Islanders on Monday night.

Zuccarello opened the scoring at 2:11 of the first period on the man advantage with helpers from Brock Faber and Matt Boldy and it ended up being the game winner. He also produced an assist on the second power-play goal, had one shot on goal and ended with an even rating in 16:12 TOI. Zuccarello now has one goal and three assists in the last six games since returning from injury (upper body) on Jan 4. The Wild play the Lightning on the road this Thursday.