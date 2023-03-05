Boldy scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek assisted on each other's goals in the game. The tallied snapped a 15-game goal drought for Boldy, who lasted scored as part of a three-point effort Jan. 26 versus the Flyers. During the slump, he was limited to four assists. The winger is now at 17 tallies and 25 helpers through 63 contests -- all of those marks surpass the rookie-year totals he posted last season. He's added 196 shots on net, 56 hits, 37 PIM and a minus-7 rating in 2022-23.