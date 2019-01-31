The Devils traded Michael Kapla to the Wild on Wednesday in exchange for Ryan Murphy.

Still just 24, Kapla has displayed some offensive promise with AHL Binghamton the last pair of seasons, notching 15 points -- one goal and 15 assists -- over 45 games this season. Kapla doesn't have much NHL experience under his belt, seeing his only NHL action in 2016-17 when he went without a point over five games. It seems more likely than not that Kapla will be headed for the AHL with his new organization.