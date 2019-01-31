Wild's Michael Kapla: Sent to Minnesota
The Devils traded Michael Kapla to the Wild on Wednesday in exchange for Ryan Murphy.
Still just 24, Kapla has displayed some offensive promise with AHL Binghamton the last pair of seasons, notching 15 points -- one goal and 15 assists -- over 45 games this season. Kapla doesn't have much NHL experience under his belt, seeing his only NHL action in 2016-17 when he went without a point over five games. It seems more likely than not that Kapla will be headed for the AHL with his new organization.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...