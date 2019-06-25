Wild's Pontus Aberg: Not qualified by Wild
Aberg (undisclosed) did not receive a qualifying offer from the Wild on Tuesday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Aberg would occasionally sit as a healthy scratch last season, but he found his way into the lineup more often than not and ultimately posted 25 points in 59 games between the Ducks and Wild. Only six of those points came in 22 appearances with Minnesota, however, and the Wild didn't see enough from the Swede to justify keeping him in the organization's plans moving forward.
