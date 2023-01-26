Hartman will be benched for Thursday's matchup with the Flyers. Coach Dean Evason told reporters, "Ryan Hartman will not play tonight. He took another ill-advised penalty last game. He will sit tonight," Kevin Falness of the Wild's official site reports.

Hartman has racked up 21 PIM in his last three games, so his benching certainly shouldn't come as a surprise. The 28-year-old winger is mired in an eight-game goal drought during which he recorded two assists, 23 shots and seven hits. Without Hartman in the lineup, Jordan Greenway or Marcu Foligno could be elevated to a second-line role.