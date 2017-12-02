2017 Hero World Challenge leaderboard: Woods falters in Round 3, Hoffman soars

After a tough day of play at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, Charley Hoffman takes a five-stroke lead over Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose into Sunday's final round. Hoffman shot a 70 in Round 3, which tied Daniel Berger for the round of the day. It was more than enough to build on his lead as only five players broke par on the day and nobody shot in the 60s.

The wind picked up on Saturday, and golfers had a tough time judging distances, and maybe a tougher time rolling putts on greens that were clearly playing faster than normal. Tournament host Tiger Woods fired his first over-par round of the week with a 75, and at 4 under for the week, he now trails Hoffman by 10.

The scoring average on Saturday was 72.9 (the previous high in a single round at this course was just under 72), so Woods' score should be taken with that perspective in mind.

And it was certainly much different than the 76 he shot in the final round here last year. Yes, Woods had five bogeys on Saturday, but he was flushing irons coming home and came within inches on No. 18 from making three birdies on his last five holes.

He didn't seem all that dismayed by his performance when he spoke with Golf Channel after the round.

"Anything I did right ended up in a bad spot," Woods told Steve Sands. "Anything I did wrong, it was really bad. It was just one of those days. Have to keep fighting. That's one thing I've done my entire career. Try and post the best number I possibly could.

"It's ridiculous it took me 14 holes to make a birdie. It's just one of those days. I fought through it. Tomorrow's another fight. I didn't feel like I was that far off ... I just ended up in bad spots after good shots."

28 putts, 7/14 fairways hit, 9/18 GIR. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) December 2, 2017

The part about ending up in bad spots is true. After averaging 12 greens in regulation over the first two days, Woods hit just nine of them on Saturday. He couldn't get up and down more than a few times, which led to the five bogeys. Woods wasn't exactly all over the yard like he was during points last year, he just wasn't as sharp as some of the leaders (like Hoffman).

Woods showed first-day-rust at times on Saturday, which was odd considering how good he looked on the actual first day of the event and the fact that it was actually Day 3. Most of that likely had to do with the way the wind was howling and the fact that he hasn't played in ramped-up tournament conditions like that with the fans on in a long time.

The obvious good news overall is that Woods' back seems fine through 54 holes. He was asked about it late on Friday, and his response was encouraging. Even more encouraging was the way he continued to go after shots on Saturday evening in the Bahamas. Woods was laboring and clearly a little gassed, but his swing down the stretch looked as strong and as fluid as it has all week.

Big Cat is unlikely to seriously contend for this tournament title after a disappointing Saturday, but this week has been nothing but a successful outing. He'll cede the tournament spotlight to Hoffman, Jordan Spieth (-9), Justin Rose (-9) and others for a few minutes on Sunday, even as we watch him roll to the finish.

"It feels good to be out her fighting again," Woods said on Golf Channel. "I've missed the fight. Getting out there and competing and fighting against the golf course and the rest of the guys, it's so much fun. I missed doing this."

