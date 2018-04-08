2018 Masters tee times: Reed vs. McIlroy highlights final round pairings on Sunday
The final tee times for Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and more at the Masters
Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy are set duel on Sunday, facing off in the final pairing of the final round of the 2018 Masters at Augusta National. The two are quickly becoming one of the more interesting rivals in the sport after both fired impressive rounds once again on Saturday and continue to battle after their showdown in the 2016 Ryder Cup.
The winner of the pairing on Sunday will likely claim their first green jacket and a massive cut of an $11 million purse on the line.
After both Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm shot 65 on Saturday, they are among the pack of contenders that will try to push Reed and McIlroy on the leaderboard in the final round. They'll be paired together in the penultimate tee time, going off 10 minutes before the leaders.
Phil Mickelson will tee off at 10:20 a.m. ET with Chez Reavie and Tiger Woods will tee off at 11:10 a.m. along with Rafa Cabrera Bello, concluding what has been a disappointing week for the two multi-time Masters champions.
Check out all the tee times below:
All times Eastern
- 10 a.m.: Vijay Singh
- 10:10 a.m.: Ian Poulter, Brian Harman
- 10:20 a.m.: Chez Reavie, Phil Mickelson
- 10:30 a.m.: Tyrell Hatton, Doug Ghim (A)
- 10:40 a.m.: Martin Kaymer, Kyle Stanley
- 10:50 a.m.: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Xander Schauffele
- 11 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Branden Grace
- 11:10 a.m.: Rafael Cabrera Bello, Tiger Woods
- 11:20 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples
- 11:40 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Webb Simpson
- 11:50 a.m.: Ryan Moore, Jhonattan Vegas
- 12 p.m.: Adam Scott, Daniel Berger
- 12:10 p.m.: Haotong Li, Paul Casey
- 12:20 p.m.: Adam Hadwin, Hideki Matsuyama
- 12:30 p.m.: Satoshi Kodaira, Russell Henley
- 12:40 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Francesco Molinari
- 12:50 p.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim
- 1 p.m.: Charley Hoffman, Tony Finau
- 1:20 p.m.: Jimmy Walker, Matt Kuchar
- 1:30 p.m.: Jason Day, Bernd Wiesberger
- 1:40 p.m.: Justin Rose, Louis Oosthuizen
- 1:50 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith
- 2 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
- 2:10 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Marc Leishman
- 2:20 p.m.: Henrik Stenson, Tommy Fleetwood
- 2:30 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm
- 2:40 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy
