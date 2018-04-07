2018 Masters weather forecast: Saturday rain will affect Round 3 at Augusta National

One of the most anticipated Masters in decades moves into the weekend with a loaded leaderboard, complete with eight major champions in the top 14 and Patrick Reed pushing the pace at 9 under in pursuit of his first major win.

While the leaderboard is crowded with familiar names chasing Reed, the weather may not be as friendly when the leaders take the course on Saturday afternoon for the third round from Augusta National. The official weather forecast is calling for rain throughout most of the day with the possibility of thunderstorms later in the afternoon.

Check out the weather forecast below, via Augusta National (as of 1:15 p.m. ET Saturday).

Showers are developing to our southwest around Macon and are expected to move to the east-northeast, expanding in coverage as they move towards Augusta. Rain will likely move across the area between 2-5pm with moderate to heavy downpours possible. Can't rule out isolated thunderstorms with this activity, but the best chances will remain south of Augusta. Showers are expected to decrease in coverage after 5pm as the low pressure system moves to the northeast away from the area. Another batch of showers will likely move through the region between 11pm-2am tonight as the last piece of energy passes overhead. Clouds may linger into early Sunday morning before clearing. Mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures can be expected for the afternoon Sunday with highs in the mid 60's.

While the rain is expected to impact almost everyone in the field, any delays as a result of rain or thunder could cause problems for the leaders, especially if it pushes the final groups into a situation where they have to finish their third round on Sunday morning.