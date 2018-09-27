2018 Ryder Cup TV schedule, live stream, watch online, streaming free, times, full coverage
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Ryder Cup live this week
The 42nd Ryder Cup gets cranking this week in Paris as the United States looks to win its second consecutive event but first on European soil since 1993. The European side brings in a loaded team that will have to go up against 12 Americans ranked in the top 25 of the Official World Golf Rankings. This one is going to be a barn-burner.
If this Ryder Cup is anything like the last one in 2016 at Hazeltine, we're in for a treat. Among the myriad activities that took place there were Patrick Reed wagging his finger at Rory McIlroy, McIlroy bowing to the crowd following a win, Phil Mickelson doing a curtsy and Justin Rose saying the pin positions on Sunday were like a pro-am (!). I'm here for that kind of pettiness and much, much more when tee balls go in the air on Friday morning (early on Friday morning). Plus, this year we get Tiger Woods fresh off his first win in nearly five years.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern
Opening ceremony -- Thursday, Sept. 27
Live TV coverage: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on RyderCup.com
Post-ceremony press conferences: 1:15-2:15 p.m. on RyderCup.com
Day 1 -- Friday, Sept. 28
Session 1 (fourballs) starts: 2 a.m.
Session 2 (foursomes) starts: 8 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 2 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2 a.m. - 1 p.m. on RyderCup.com
Post-match press conferences: Live on RyderCup.com
Day 2 -- Saturday, Sept. 29
Session 1 (fourballs) starts: 2 a.m.
Session 2 (foursomes) starts: 8 a.m.
Early TV coverage: 2-3 a.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3 a.m. - 1 p.m. on NBC
Live stream online: 3 a.m. - 1 p.m. on RyderCup.com
Post-match press conferences: Live on RyderCup.com
Day 3 -- Sunday, Sept. 30
Singles: 6 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. on NBC
Live stream online: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m. on RyderCup.com
Trophy presentation / closing ceremony: Live on RyderCup.com
Post-match press conferences: Live on RyderCup.com
