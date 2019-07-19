2019 British Open leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores on Friday

The Open Championship made its return to Royal Portrush after a 68-year absence on Thursday ... and boy was it mean. Only about one-quarter of the field finished the first round under par, and some of the biggest stars in the world are not simply flirting with the cut line but actually at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Countryman and course record holder Rory McIlroy shot an 8-over 79 through 18 holes, his second-worst round in Open play. Tiger Woods is just one stroke ahead of him (tied with Adam Scott), and Phil Mickelson is only two in front of Woods. As for the leaders, J.B. Holmes was the only one to torch Portrush by starting out 5 under, but Brooks Koepka (3 under) is right on his tail as Round 2 begins on Friday in Northern Ireland. Will King Koepka continue his rise as he looks to win his fourth major in seven tries, or will Friday be a bit of a push back for one of the best golfers in the world?

