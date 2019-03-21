2019 Masters odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from advanced model that called four majors

Golf's grandest event tees it up on Thursday, April 11 with the 83rd playing of the Masters. Everyone from Average Joes to professional bettors will have their eyes on iconic Augusta National Golf Club as Patrick Reed looks to defend his title. The top of the 2019 Masters odds board is bunched tightly, with 11 players listed at 20-1. Dustin Johnson is the standalone favorite at 10-1 after his win at the WGC-Mexico Championship, while Tiger Woods, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy are just behind him with Masters odds of 12-1. Three-time champion Phil Mickelson is going off at 25-1 to topple the 2019 Masters field and win his fourth green jacket. However, as we've come to know over the years, anything can happen at the Masters 2019. So before you make your 2019 Masters picks, scope out the PGA predictions from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's groundbreaking Masters win last year. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. It was high on champion Dustin Johnson at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 Masters field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a four-time champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, won the first major of his career at Augusta National in 1997 and has 13 top-10 finishes at the Masters in 19 appearances as a professional. However, he recently had to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, an event he has won eight times, due to a neck strain. And with Woods' long list of injuries in recent years, the model doesn't believe he'll even come close to his fifth green jacket.

Plus, Woods' last victory at Augusta National came all the way back in 2005. He also currently ranks 72nd on tour in driving accuracy (64.29 percent), which could cause major trouble at Augusta National, where the fairways are extremely tight and lined with trees. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field than the 12-1 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise at the Masters 2019: Jon Rahm, an 18-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 24-year-old just turned pro in 2016, but he already has six worldwide wins under his belt, including two PGA Tour wins, and owns an Official World Golf Ranking of 10. He's also finding his way around Augusta National quickly, finishing 27th in 2017 and fourth last year.

This season, Rahm has five top-10 finishes in seven PGA Tour events and is clubbing the ball off the tee, which is a critical component to getting around Augusta. Rahm is second on tour in strokes-gained off the tee at 1.020 per round. He's 26th in driving distance at 304.6 yards and 14th in birdie average at 4.56, giving him a major edge over the competition. He has all the skills needed to climb the 2019 Masters leaderboard in a hurry.

Also, the model says three other golfers with 2019 Masters odds of 18-1 or longer will make a strong run at the green jacket. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Masters? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the early Masters projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.



Dustin Johnson 10-1

Tiger Woods 12-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Brooks Koepka 16-1

Byson DeChambeau 18-1

Jon Rahm 18-1

Jason Day 20-1

Phil Mickelson 25-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Bubba Watson 30-1

Tommy Fleetwood 30-1

Patrick Reed 35-1