2019 Masters odds: Surprising picks from proven model that nailed Patrick Reed's victory

The 2019 Masters is the first golf major of the year and will feature a star-studded field competing for the coveted green jacket. All eyes will be on Augusta National beginning Thursday, April 11, when golf's elite will go head-to-head on the PGA Tour's grandest stage in eastern Georgia. Patrick Reed enters the Masters 2019 as the defending champion after defeating Rickie Fowler by one stroke last year. If Reed, who's going off at 50-1 Masters odds, is able to repeat, he'll become just the fourth player to have won consecutive green jackets, joining Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo.

Despite never winning at Augusta, Rory McIlory is the Vegas favorite at 8-1 in the latest 2019 Masters odds. He's followed closely by World No. 1 Dustin Johnson at 10-1 and Justin Rose at 12-1. With so much star-power to choose from, you'll want to read the PGA predictions from the team at SportsLine before locking in any 2019 Masters picks of your own or entering a PGA DFS contest on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend, including Patrick Reed's groundbreaking win last year at the Masters. It also called Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on eventual winner McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the field for the Masters 2019 is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Justin Rose, a major champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, barely cracks the top five.

Rose has opened the 2018-19 PGA Tour schedule on a tear. The No. 2 player in the world has finished in the top 10 in four of his six official starts this season, including a victory at the Farmers Insurance Open. Rose's victory at Torrey Pines was the 10th PGA Tour victory of his career, but his game might not stack up well at Augusta National at the Masters 2019.

That's because Rose enters the 2019 Masters hitting just 61.07 percent of fairways off the tee, which ranks 113th on the PGA Tour. His inability to find the fairway on a consistent basis has hindered his ability to hit greens in regulation. In fact, Rose ranks only 156th on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation percentage, which could cause major trouble at Augusta National. There are far better values than the 12-1 premium you'll need to pay for him in a loaded 2019 Masters field.

Another surprise: Jason Day, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title.

Day's best finish at the Masters came in 2011 when he took second. Since then, he's earned two additional top-10 finishes at this event. Day is ranked fourth on the PGA Tour in birdie average (4.85), which means he can climb the 2019 Masters leaderboard in a hurry. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 Masters odds of 18-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 Masters, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2019 Masters odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2019 Masters leaderboard from the model that nailed Patrick Reed's victory last year.

2019 Masters odds

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Rickie Fowler 18-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Bryson DeChambeau 20-1

Bubba Watson 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Francesco Molinari 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Patrick Reed 40-1