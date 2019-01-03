2019 Masters: Patrick Reed plans to put rib eye on Champions' Dinner menu

The Masters is nearly 100 days away, but it's never too soon to learn about what's going to be served at the Champions Dinner. Patrick Reed -- the 2018 champion -- revealed this week what will be on the menu come the first part of April.

"I'm definitely going to fatten everyone up," Reed said. "I'm going to go with the bone-in rib eye, mac and cheese, creamed spinach, creamed corn. I'll go Caesar salad, but then also ... I was going to make multiple options, because some guys might not like steak.

"So there will be grilled chicken, there will be probably some kind of seafood as well as probably a couple healthier options. Just I want to please everyone there, it's not just for me, it's for all the past champions and everybody and I want everyone to have a great time.

A reporter noted that "let the record reflect that this will be one time you are trying to please everybody."

"Hey, hey, that's fine," Reed said. "Even though you can't. Hopefully I can please the 30 something guys that are in the room. I mean, putting a piece of meat in front of them I think would do that, right?"

Last year Sergio Garcia served an international salad and Spanish lobster rice followed by his wife's tres leches cake. It sounds solid, but it has nothing on the monkey gland sauce Charl Schwartzel served after he won in 2011. That one is my all-time favorite.