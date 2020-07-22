Watch Now: 3M Open Preview: Pick To Win ( 1:00 )

The 2020 3M Open tees off on Thursday at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota with a loaded field of contenders looking to capture part of the $6.6 million purse up for grabs. Headlining the field this week is Dustin Johnson, who looks to bounce back after missing the cut last weekend at the Memorial Tournament.

Johnson is the opening favorite at 10-1 odds according to William Hill Sportsbook. Tony Finau and Tommy Fleetwood -- the two paired with Johnson in a first-round threesome set to go off No. 10 on Thursday at 7:30 a.m. -- both have 14-1 odds. Despite a lingering knee injury that's cast a pall over his season thus far, Brooks Koepka's odds are sandwiched between the trio at 12-1. Koepka made the cut at the Memorial last weekend but finished T62 after a final-round 80.

Perhaps most notable among this field is not who is present but rather who is absent. Tiger Woods is taking the week off after laboring through a tough weekend at Muirfield Village. Memorial winner Jon Rahm, now No. 1 in the World Golf Rankings, as well as Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau are also on the list of top golfers not joining the field.

Nonetheless, this weekend sets up to be a good one with star power both young and old, and plenty of questions are awaiting answers. Can 2019 3M Open winner Matthew Wolff defend his crown and notch his second win on the PGA Tour? Can Bryson DeChambeau's add to his dominant 2020 resume after missing the cut last weekend at the Memorial? Can Koepka shake his slump and soar into contention? We should be in for a great weekend of golf that answers those questions and more.

Below are the tee times for Round 1 on Thursday.

3M Open tee times, pairings for Thursday

All times Eastern

Going off tee No. 1



7:50 a.m. – Scott Brown, Henrik Norlander, Seamus Power

8:00 a.m. – Brian Harman, Bill Haas, George McNeill

8:10 a.m. – Alex Cejka, Hunter Mahan, Matthew NeSmith

8:20 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Aaron Wise, Luke Donald

8:30 a.m. – Martin Trainer, Adam Long, Si Woo Kim

8:40 a.m. – Scott Piercy, Ryan Moore, Jason Dufner

8:50 a.m. – Scott Stallings, Brendon de Jonge, Cameron Percy

9:00 a.m. – Chad Campbell, Josh Teater, Talor Gooch

9:10 a.m. – Sangmoon Bae, Sam Ryder, Jamie Lovemark

9:20 a.m. – John Senden, Nick Watney, Rafa Cabrera Bello

9:30 a.m. – Peter Kuest, Peter Uihlein, Rhein Gibson

9:40 a.m. – Matthias Schwab, Rob Oppenheim, Vincent Whaley

9:50 a.m. – Dylan Frittelli, Harris English, Denny McCarthy

1:00 p.m. – Peter Malnati, Cameron Tringale, Ryan Blaum

1:10 p.m. – K.J. Choi, Richy Werenski, Bernd Wiesberger

1:20 p.m. – Vaughn Taylor, Bo Van Pelt, Bronson Burgoon

1:30 p.m. – Matthew Wolff, Branden Grace, Max Homa

1:40 p.m. – Pat Perez, Paul Casey, Bubba Watson

1:50 p.m. – Brice Garnett, Russell Knox, Stewart Cink

2:00 p.m. – Robert Garrigus, Rich Beem, Roberto Castro

2:10 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Charley Hoffman, Charl Schwartzel

2:20 p.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Chris Kirk, Parker McLachlin

2:30 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, J.J. Spaun, Tim Wilkinson

2:40 p.m. – Michael Gligic, Bo Hoag, Kristoffer Ventura

2:50 p.m. – Chase Koepka, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Taylor

3:00 p.m. – Tom Lewis, Angus Flanagan , Nelson Ledesma

Going off tee No. 10

7:50 a.m. – Roger Sloan, Kyle Stanley, Emiliano Grillo

8:00 a.m. – Harry Higgs, Seung-Yul Noh, Brian Gay

8:10 a.m. – Chris Stroud, Chase Seiffert, Cameron Davis

8:20 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, Charles Howell III, Keith Mitchell

8:30 a.m. – Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau, Tommy Fleetwood

8:40 a.m. – Michael Kim, Ted Potter, Jr., Hudson Swafford

8:50 a.m. – Fabián Gómez, Shawn Stefani, Doc Redman

9:00 a.m. – Russell Henley, Chesson Hadley, Xinjun Zhang

9:10 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Tim Herron, Tom Lehman

9:20 a.m. – Alex Noren, Arjun Atwal, Patrick Rodgers

9:30 a.m. – Will Gordon, Ryan Brehm, Sebastian Cappelen

9:40 a.m. – Kramer Hickok, Brandon Hagy, Hank Lebioda

9:50 a.m. – Ted Purdy, Chris Baker, Sahith Theegala

1:00 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Michael Thompson, Ricky Barnes

1:10 p.m. – Matt Every, Robert Streb, Derek Ernst

1:20 p.m. – Jonathan Byrd, Adam Schenk, Sepp Straka

1:30 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook, Greg Chalmers

1:40 p.m. – Troy Merritt, Ryan Armour, Lucas Glover

1:50 p.m. – Tommy Gainey, David Hearn, Beau Hossler

2:00 p.m. – David Lingmerth, Luke List, D.J. Trahan

2:10 p.m. – John Merrick, Daniel Chopra, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

2:20 p.m. – Ben Martin, Scott Harrington, Sam Burns

2:30 p.m. – Danny Lee, Johnson Wagner, Robby Shelton

2:40 p.m. – Mark Anderson, Zack Sucher, Doug Ghim

2:50 p.m. – Dominic Bozzelli, Tyler McCumber, Aaron Crawford

3:00 p.m. – Wes Roach, Michael Gellerman, Jake Kneen

