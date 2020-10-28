The west coast swing is over, and the PGA Tour will visit Bermuda for this week's Bermuda Championship and Houston for next week's Houston Open over the next two weeks before the Masters. The Bermuda Championship this week will feature fans for the first time on the PGA Tour since the Players Championship in March, but tickets will be extremely limited and this is actually a pretty great one to watch on television, anyway, given the scenery.

As the Masters approaches and most of golf's stars and superstars are taking a few weeks off before heading to Augusta National, this week's event will provide a different kind of drama. Players fighting for the 2021-22 PGA Tour cards, trying to snag a win and earn status for several years and play their way into a higher OWGR ranking, more cash and a bucked of FedEx Cup points.

Brendon Todd will defend his title from last year, and the golf will be much earlier than it has over the last three weeks in Las Vegas and California. Here's a look at how you can watch the event as the golf year (finally) begins to wind down.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday



Round starts: 6:30 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 12-3 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 12-3 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday



Round starts: 7 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio