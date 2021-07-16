Louis Oosthuizen finds himself in contention yet again at a major championship after two sensational rounds at the 2021 Open Championship. Oosthuizen set the 36-hole scoring record at the Open Championship after shooting 64-65 in the first two rounds at Royal St. George's Golf Club. The 38-year-old sits atop the 2021 Open Championship leaderboard at 11-under par, while Collin Morikawa (-9), Jordan Spieth (-8) and Dustin Johnson (-7) are all within striking distance.

Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open champion, enters Saturday's third round as the favorite at 23-10 according to the latest 2021 Open Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Oosthuizen is followed closely by Spieth (9-2), Morikawa (9-2) and Johnson (15-2) on the PGA odds board. With so many experienced players atop the leaderboard, you'll want to check out the PGA Tour predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine before locking in your 2021 Open Championship picks.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed last June. In fact, it's up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the 2021 U.S. Open, McClure's model was all over Jon Rahm's first career major championship victory at 10-1 from the start. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner at that point. The result: Rahm birdied the 17th and 18th holes in dramatic fashion to send his backers straight to the pay window. At the 2021 Masters, McClure nailed Rahm's (+250) top-five finish in his best bets, as well as Corey Conners' (+550) top-10 showing. McClure's best bets netted over $450 at the Masters.

In addition, McClure was all over Daniel Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. McClure also nailed Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of many huge calls he's made in the past several months.

This same model has also nailed a whopping seven majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2021 Open Championship cut has been made, SportsLine simulated the final two rounds 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2021 Open Championship leaderboard.

The model's top 2021 Open Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Open Championship 2021: Spieth, a three-time major champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles and fails to win his second Claret Jug. Spieth shot a 3-under 67 in the second round that moved him to 8-under for the championship. Spieth's 65-67 is his second-best 36-hole start at a major championship in his young career.

However, Spieth has not won a major since 2017 and he entered the 2021 Open Championship ranked 188th in driving accuracy percentage (53.59), which could spell trouble for the 27-year-old. If he's unable to find the fairway off the tee in the final two rounds, he'll be in major trouble given the tough conditions of the course at Royal St. George's.

Another surprise: Brooks Koepka, an 18-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Koepka has consistently shown he can play with the best players on tour and he enters the weekend in a tie for 12th, six shots off the lead.

The four-time major champion will enter Saturday's third round full of confidence after closing Friday's round with four birdies over his final five holes. In addition, Koepka holds the all-time 36-hole scoring record at a major championship (128 at the 2019 PGA Championship), which means he can climb the leaderboard in a hurry. Koepka seems to always be in the mix at major championships, and SportsLine's model expects he'll make a strong run at the Claret Jug.

How to make 2021 Open Championship picks

Also, the model is targeting three other golfers with Open Championship 2021 odds longer than 18-1 who will make a surprising run, including an epic underdog. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who will win the 2021 Open Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2021 Open Championship leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed seven golf majors, including Jon Rahm's epic U.S. Open victory.

2021 Open Championship odds

Louis Oosthuizen 23-10

Jordan Spieth 9-2

Collin Morikawa 9-2

Dustin Johnson 15-2

Jon Rahm 12-1

Scottie Scheffler 14-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Dylan Frittelli 50-1

Andy Sullivan 66-1

Emiliano Grillo 66-1

Shane Lowry 66-1

Tony Finau 80-1

Justin Harding 80-1

Cameron Smith 80-1

Cameron Tringale 100-1

Daniel van Tonder 100-1

Marcel Siem 125-1

Corey Conners 125-1

Justin Rose 125-1

Sergio Garcia 125-1

Brandt Snedeker 125-1

Mackenzie Hughes 125-1

Daniel Berger 150-1

Brian Harman 150-1

Tommy Fleetwood 150-1

Danny Willett 150-1

Ryan Fox 200-1

Rory McIlroy 200-1

Justin Thomas 200-1

Viktor Hovland 250-1

Webb Simpson 250-1

Lee Westwood 300-1

Ian Poulter 300-1

Lanto Griffin 300-1

Matt Wallace 300-1

Xander Schauffele 300-1

Byeong-Hun An 400-1

Dean Burmester 400-1

Adam Scott 400-1

Joaquin Niemann 400-1

Padraig Harrington 400-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 400-1

Kevin Kisner 450-1

Abraham Ancer 500-1

Harris English 500-1

Max Homa 500-1

Chez Reavie 500-1

Aaron Rai 500-1

Bryson DeChambeau 500-1

Johannes Veerman 500-1

Jack Senior 500-1

Billy Horschel 500-1

Jazz Janewattananond 500-1

Joel Dahmen 500-1

Kevin Streelman 500-1

Sam Burns 750-1

Jason Kokrak 750-1

Rickie Fowler 750-1

Jonathan Thomson 750-1

Chan Kim 750-1

Sam Horsfield 750-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 750-1

Richard Bland 1000-1

Benjamin Hebert 1000-1

Matthias Schmid 1000-1

Bernd Wiesberger 1000-1

Antoine Rozner 1000-1

Robert MacIntyre 1000-1

Richard Mansell 1500-1

Talor Gooch 1500-1

Marcus Armitage 1500-1

Brendan Steele 1500-1

Poom Saksansin 2000-1

J.C. Ritchie 2000-1

Yuxin Lin 2000-1

Ryosuke Kinoshita 2000-1