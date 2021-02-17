Though it will lack a major championship vibe on-site with no fans in attendance, this week's Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club will look from afar like one of the four big ones. Riviera has not hosted a major since 1995, but this field is probably more flooded with hall-of-fame golfers than that one was, and includes eight of the top 10 players in the world right now.

A classic course with the best field of the year has all the makings of a heavyweight event, and the viewing should be premium. However, we've seen players come from seemingly out of nowhere to win this golf tournament before. James Hahn and John Merrick have both won within the last decade. J.B. Holmes won a few years ago, even with several stars in contention. It's a course where anything can happen but also often brings out the best from the best players.

This week's featured group are monsters, too, with most of those biggest names in the field highlighted. Here's a look at the four big groups that will be shown online (and on TV) throughout the rest of this week.

Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa

Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Bubba Watson

Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, Cameron Champ

Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

Big-boy groups that should provide fireworks. If the winner on Sunday comes from outside one of these four groups, it would be a surprise. Here's how you can follow along all week at Riviera.

Want the sharpest DFS advice, picks and data-driven golf analysis? Listen below and subscribe to The First Cut Golf podcast where we explain what's happening on the course so you can win off of it.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 -- Thursday

Round starts: 9:45 a.m.

Featured groups: 9:45 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

TV coverage: 12-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live simulcast: 12-8 p.m. on on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 2-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 -- Friday

Round starts: 9:45 a.m.

Featured groups: 9:45 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 2-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio