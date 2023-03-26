Playing for the first time in 509 days, Tiger Woods made the cut at last year's Masters, a feat Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka were unable to accomplish. Now coming off a break of just seven weeks, expectations are higher for Woods at the 2023 Masters. Play tees off Thursday, April 6 from Augusta National, and with another full year removed from his Feb. 2021 car crash, Woods is at 55-1 in the latest 2023 Masters odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Just 24 golfers have shorter 2023 Masters odds than Woods, even though the golf legend is ranked 983rd in the world. The 2023 Masters favorite is Jon Rahm (15-2), followed by World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler (8-1), Rory McIlroy (17-2) and Cameron Smith (12-1). Before locking in your 2023 Masters picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,400 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2023 Masters predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2023 Masters: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion and one of the top favorites, struggles mightily at Augusta National and doesn't even crack the top 25. Spieth used to be a fixture near the top of the leaderboard at Augusta National, with four top-three finishes across his first five starts. But over his last four Masters starts, he has more finishes outside the top 40 (two) than in the top 10 (one).

His strengths, which enabled him to capture that win in 2015, have escaped him this year. Spieth ranks outside the top 75 in strokes gained off-the-tee and strokes gained putting, while he was inside the top 15 in both in 2015. Additionally, his precision has plummeted to near the bottom of the PGA Tour, as he ranks 170th out of 209 in driving accuracy percentage (53.24%). As a former winner, Spieth will attract 2023 Masters bets, but recent history indicates he may be a name to avoid this year, according to the model.

The model has also revealed where Tiger will finish at the 2023 Masters. Being a five-time Masters winner garners most of the attention, but Woods has been near the top of the Masters leaderboard throughout his career. He has a dozen top-five finishes at Augusta National, and his scoring average at the course (70.87) is the best ever (min. 50 rounds).

But this isn't the same Woods, physically, who notched those achievements, and he doesn't have the volume of rounds that others have. He's played in just 13 competitive rounds since the start of 2021, and only four have been under par. Whether historical success or recent results carries more weight will determine Woods' finish at the 2023 Masters.

2023 Masters odds, field

