There are few certainties when it comes to the Masters, but one is that, in some shape or form, weather will play a factor in the tournament. The 2023 Masters will be no different as sunshine and high temperatures of the early week will subside for thunderstorms and lows dipping into the 40s over the weekend, according to Accuweather.

This is nothing new for players and patrons as 47 of the 86 prior Masters have experienced some form of rain. This past Saturday, the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur was delayed more than three hours due to weather before Rose Zhang claimed the title.

What may be new is the severity of the weather and the period it affects play. Rain is expected to roll into the Augusta National area Thursday afternoon and persist into Friday and Saturday bringing cooler temperatures with it. This rain will transform into thunderstorms as time goes on and will more than likely delay the tournament at various stages.

In addition to the rain, the wind will pick up as well. Known to play tricks on players, especially around Amen Corner, gusts of nearly 30 mph are in the forecast for the weekend. It should be noted the Masters has not held a Monday finish since 1983.

2023 Masters weather forecast

Day Temp AM Winds (Gusts) AM Rain PM Winds (Gusts) PM Rain Thursday 85 / 66 7 mph (12 mph) 25% 6 mph (12 mph) 55% Friday 74 / 51 6 mph (7 mph) 86% 9 mph (21 mph) 75% Saturday 55 / 48 10 mph (23 mph) 86% 10 mph (25 mph) 85% Sunday 61 / 50 12 mph (27 mph) 25% 12 mph (28 mph) 18%

In 2021, Hideki Matsuyama played video games during a 78-minute weather delay in the third round only to then play his final eight holes in 6 under. From two behind to four in front, this delay and subsequent play, when the winds were down and Augusta National Golf Club was susceptible to birdies, was a springboard for Matsuyama's triumph.

A similar story unfolded a year ago as cold temperatures wreaked havoc on players during Saturday's round. Tiger Woods was heavily affected by the chilly conditions and signed for a 6-over 78 to squander his major aspirations in his first competitive outing in over 500 days.

Watch all four rounds of the 2023 Masters starting Thursday with Masters Live as we follow the best golfers in the world throughout Augusta National with Featured Groups, check in at the famed Amen Corner and see leaders round the turn on holes 15 & 16. Watch live on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and Paramount+.

This forecast could pose issues for the 15-time major champion once again as the the soft grounds make the walking component of playing golf more difficult. He likely sides with the opinion of 2015 Masters champion, Jordan Spieth, who would much rather prefer a fiery Augusta National compared to what is expected.

"Hopefully we get a firmer, faster Augusta; like it that way," said Spieth. "I've played better when it is that way. It doesn't look like it's going to be that way. But, you know, if it forces a lot more kind of wedges into the par 5s and some angles because of the cooler temperatures and the moisture in the ground, I can certainly look at that as advantageous to me, too. I'll just spin it positively however I can."

However, the same cannot be said for many of the other members of golf's elite. Soft conditions and cold temperatures are likely to increase the importance of driving distance where Cameron Young, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler all check in inside the top 10 of this field over the last three months.

The softer conditions will also make the newly-lengthened par-5 13th, commonly known as "Azalea," play even longer. Measuring 545 yards on the scorecard, the 13th hole will play a pivotal role in this year's tournament as player grapple the decision to go for the green with their second shots or lay up short of Rae's Creek.

A double-edge sword presents itself if this scenario plays out. Hitting fairway woods and long irons into the green, most players have already claimed they will lay up all four days of competition. However, if those fairway woods and long irons now enter a more susceptible green complex and controlling the spin of a wedge shot becomes more difficult, this decision becomes muddied.

"I disagree that it's less exciting," said Spieth. "Like, I think you've heard mixed reviews. Some people say more, some people say less. I mean, I think if you are stuck in between you and get more mayhem because you're going to get more water balls than guys hitting 7-iron to the middle of the green, how is that not more exciting? It's not very exciting if someone hits 7-, 8-iron into the middle of the green and 2-putts. You want to see someone hit it from further away or a harder shot. I don't know if it's a better or worse hole; it's a different hole, and I think you have to be determined if it's more or less exciting. If it's warmer, it's more exciting; but when it's this cool, it may just be a lot of lay-ups. But we'll see."

We will see, indeed. One thing that is for sure is between the expected thunderstorms and wind gusts touching 30 mph as players battle to make the cut Friday evening, the 87th Masters will be just as dramatic as the previous 86.