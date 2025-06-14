The 2025 U.S. Open heads for the weekend on Saturday morning at Oakmont Country Club, and there are some surprising names atop the leaderboard. Americans Sam Burns and J.J. Spaun lead the way at 3 under and 2 under, respectively. Viktor Hovland of Norway is the only other golfer in the 2025 U.S. Open field to go below par through two rounds at 1 under. Other notables within striking distance are Adam Scott (E), Brooks Koepka (+2) and Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm, all at 3 over.

The weekend 2025 U.S. Open odds via FanDuel Sportsbook list Burns as the +330 favorite (risk $100 to win $330), with Hovland at +550. Spaun (+700) and Scheffler (+800) are the only other golfers priced lower than +1000.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters (its fourth Masters in a row), this year's PGA Championship and last year's U.S. Open.

Now that two rounds are in the books at the 2025 U.S. Open, SportsLine simulated the final two rounds 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

Top 2025 U.S. Open predictions

One surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 U.S. Open: Spaun, who is in solo second place and has the third-lowest odds at +700, stumbles over the weekend and falls all the way out of the top 5. The 34-year-old American has virtually no track record of success in major play.

He's never finished inside the top 20 at a major and this is his first made cut at the U.S. Open. There were also some concerning signs in Round 2 as he bogeyed three of his final four holes.

Another surprise: Rahm, a 25-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 2021 U.S. Open champion is looking for his third career major after winning the Masters in 2023.

Overall, the U.S. Open has been one of Rahm's best majors, as he's had four top-15 finishes in the past five years and hasn't finished worse than T23 since 2018.

How to make 2025 U.S. Open picks

The model is targeting three other golfers with odds of 22-1 or longer who will make surprising runs on Saturday and Sunday, including one monster longshot that returns higher than 30-1.

2025 U.S. Open odds, weekend contenders

2025 U.S. Open odds, weekend contenders

Sam Burns +330

Viktor Hovland +550

J.J. Spaun +700

Scottie Scheffler +750

Ben Griffin +1100

Adam Scott +1800

Brooks Koepka +2200

Jon Rahm +2500

Russell Henley +2800

Si Woo Kim +3500

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Collin Morikawa +3500

Victor Perez +5000

Keegan Bradley +5500

Rory McIlroy +6000

Jason Day +6500

Thomas Detry +6500

Thriston Lawrence +8000

Carlos Ortiz +8000

Cameron Young +11000

Daniel Berger +11000

Xander Schauffele +11000

Jordan Spieth +11000

Robert MacIntyre +11000

Max Greyserman +11000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +11000

Taylor Pendrith +12000

Aaron Rai +12000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000

Sam Stevens +12000

Denny McCarthy +12000

Emiliano Grillo +15000