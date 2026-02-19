Another PGA Signature Event unfolds this week when the 2026 Genesis Invitational tees off on Thursday at 10:15 a.m. ET at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif. The purse is $20 million, with Ludvig Aberg returning as the defending champion. Collin Morikawa enters this tournament off of a win at Pebble Beach, and he's finished inside the top 20 at The Genesis Invitational the past four years, including a T2 at this event in 2022.

The latest 2026 Genesis Invitational odds via FanDuel Sportsbook list Scottie Scheffler as the +300 favorite (risk $100 to win $300), with Rory McIlroy at +1100. Xander Schauffele is +1900 and Tommy Fleetwood joins 2024 winner Hideki Matsuyama at +1900, with Morikawa at +2500 and Aberg at +3300. Justin Rose is a +4500 longshot.

One major surprise the model is calling for at The Genesis Invitational 2026: Matsuyama, who won this event in 2024 and is coming off back-to-back top-10 performances, finishes outside the top 5 this week. Though he has the one win in this event, he's also missed the cut twice since 2021, and a slow start pushed him out of the top 10 last year at the Genesis.

Chris Gotterup at +3500 is one of the hottest players on the PGA Tour, winning two of the four events he's appeared in this year. The success dates back to later in 2025 as he had four top-10 finishes between July and the end of the year, including a win at the Scottish Open and a third-place finish at the Open Championship. He's fifth in driving distance this season and sixth in Strokes Gained: Total, making him a strong value at the Genesis Invitational 2026.

2026 Genesis Invitational odds, favorites

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +300

Rory McIlroy +1100

Hideki Matsuyama +1900

Tommy Fleetwood +1900

Xander Schauffele +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Collin Morikawa +2500

Si Woo Kim +2700

Matt Fitzpatrick +3000

Russell Henley +3300

Ludvig Åberg +3300

Cameron Young +3300

Sam Burns +3500

Jake Knapp +3500

Chris Gotterup +4000

Harris English +3300

Sepp Straka +4500

Maverick McNealy +4000

Ben Griffin +4000

Viktor Hovland +4500

Justin Rose +4500

Robert MacIntyre +4500

Rickie Fowler +4500

Min Woo Lee +4500

Jason Day +5000

Adam Scott +5500

Keegan Bradley +5500

Shane Lowry +5500

J.J. Spaun +5500

Akshay Bhatia +5500

Jordan Spieth +6000

Ryan Gerard +6000

Pierceson Coody +7000

Taylor Pendrith +7500

Max Homa +7500

Nick Taylor +7500

Kurt Kitayama +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

J.T. Poston +8000

Harry Hall +8000