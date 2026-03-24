Creating a golf longshot parlay could rely on several types of PGA bets as the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 takes place this week. It tees off on Thursday from Memorial Park Golf Course, and margin of victory is a potential leg in a 2026 Houston Open parlay. The last two editions of this event have been decided by a single stroke but the three preceding those were decided by multiple strokes. A PGA parlay could also include Houston Open bets such as if a player will miss or make the cut, if there will be a hole in one or head-to-head matchups.

The latest Houston Open 2026 odds have Scottie Scheffler as the +320 favorite, as he's finished runner-up at this event three times but never won. Other contenders include defending winner Min Woo Lee (+1800), Chris Gotterup (+2500) and Brooks Koepka (+2800). Tony Finau won this tournament in 2022 and then finished runner-up in the next edition, as Finau would return +1200 in your PGA picks to notch a Top 5 finish. Before making any 2026 Houston Open picks or golf parlays, you need to see this PGA Tour parlay from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- as well as this year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its golf betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

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Now that the 2026 Houston Open field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times. It has locked in betting picks to form a golf parlay that pays out $75,000 for a $10 bettor. See the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2026 Houston Open parlay, PGA Tour picks

For the Houston Open 2026, one of the picks featured in the model's PGA Tour parlay is Brooks Koepka finishing in the Top 5 at +510. After a rough pair of starts in his return to the PGA Tour, the Koepka has looked more like the player who is a five-time major winner. He has top 20 finishes in each of his last three starts and is riding an 11-round streak of shooting par or better. His metrics back up his recent success as Koepka leads the entire PGA Tour in strokes gained: approach the green and ranks second among those in the Houston Open field in SG: tee-to-green.

He also has prior success at Memorial Park Golf Course, even though it's been a few years since he competed here. He placed fifth at the Houston Open in 2020 and got better as the tournament progressed. Koepka shot 65 in both the third and fourth rounds, as only one other player had a better two-day stretch than he did. When you add in that just two of the Top 10 in World Golf Ranking are a part of this year's field, Koepka is set up to rise up the leaderboard in Houston. See the rest of the PGA Tour parlay legs here.

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How to make PGA Tour parlay picks

The model has also picked an outright winner, plus a prop that returns +1000 among its five PGA picks for the 2026 Houston Open parlay that pays $75,000 on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the Houston Open 2026, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a payday of $75,000 on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get the PGA Tour parlay and picks for the Houston Open, all from the golf model that's nailed a whopping 16 majors entering the weekend, and find out.