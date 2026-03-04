The first alternate event of the PGA Tour season begins on Thursday with the 2026 Puerto Rico Open from Grand Reserve Country Club. Playing opposite a Signature Event, the Puerto Rico Open 2026 has attracted many lesser-known golfers who could rise to prominence with a victory. They will have to battle one of the 10 longest courses on tour, with Grand Reserve checking in at 7,506 yards. Low scores will be expected at this event as each of the last six editions have seen the winner card 19-under or better.

The latest 2026 Puerto Rico Open odds have Rasmus Hojgaard as the +1000 favorite as he seeks his first PGA Tour victory. He's followed by Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+1600), Davis Thompson (+2000) and Michael Brennan (+2000). Longshots to consider for golf best bets include 17-year-old Miles Russell (+8000) and John Daly II (+3000) as the latter makes his tour debut.

2026 Puerto Rico Open predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Puerto Rico Open 2026: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, the second-favorite at +1600, barely cracks the projected top 10. The Dane is the third-highest ranked player in the field but he's had a string of poor finishes as of late, placing 40th or worse in each of his last four starts. None of the four were even signature events, so he's not keeping up with weaker fields, with his struggles on the green being a big reason why. Neergaard-Petersen ranks 100th or worse on tour in strokes gained: putting, one-putt percentage and putting average. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model says Eric Cole makes a strong run at the title, even though he's a +4000 longshot. He's shot par or better in 11 of his last 14 rounds, and Cole's proficiency off the tee will serve him well on the length of Grand Reserve CC. Cole ranks in the top 25 on tour in driving efficiency and pairs that with an exceptional putter. He ranks 17th in overall putting average, and when you consider that many of those ranked ahead of him are playing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational instead, Cole looks even more promising for Puerto Rico Open bets. See who else to pick here.

The model is also says two other golfers going off at higher than +4000 will make a run at the top spot on the leaderboard.

Who will win the 2026 Puerto Rico Open, and which massive longshots will stun the golfing world?

2026 Puerto Rico Open odds, favorites

Rasmus Højgaard +1000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +1600

Michael Brennan +2000

Davis Thompson +2000

Ricky Castillo +2000

Matti Schmid +2700

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +2700

Adrien Dumont de Chassart +2700

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +3000

Zecheng Dou +3300

Kris Ventura +3300

David Ford +3300

Seamus Power +3300

John Parry +3300

Matt Wallace +3300

Austin Eckroat +3500

Doug Ghim +3500

Chad Ramey +3500

Jesper Svensson +4000

Vince Whaley +4000

Eric Cole +4000

Cameron Champ +4000

A.J. Ewart +4500

S.H. Kim +4500

Ben Kohles +4500

Eugenio Chacarra +5000

Adam Hadwin +5000

Carson Young +5000

Davis Riley +5000

Takumi Kanaya +5000