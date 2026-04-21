The PGA's only official team event is set for this week as the 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans tees off on Thursday at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. It has a $9.5 million purse and awards 400 FedEx Cup points to each player in the winning duo. Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin won it last year. Formerly a solo event, the format changed to partners in 2017, and it alternates best ball and alternate shot each round.

The 2026 Zurich Classic odds via FanDuel Sportsbook list the defending champions at +2000, which puts them fifth on the PGA odds board behind co-favorites Brooks Koepka and Shane Lowry and brothers Alex and Matthew Fitzpatrick, both at +1200, as well as Ryan Gerard & Sudarshan Yellamaraju (+1600) Michael Thorbjornsen and Karl Vilips (+1800). Before locking in any 2026 Zurich Classic picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.

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Now that the 2026 Zurich Classic field is set, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, which you can use for PGA picks, one and done contests or PGA DFS lineups.

2026 Zurich Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2026: It is not projecting the Fitzpatrick brothers to win despite their status as the co-favorites. Matt Fitzpatrick enters this tournament in strong form after winning the RBC Heritage last week and the Valspar Championship in March. He also finished second at the Players Championship and T18 at the Masters this year. His brother, Alex, however, is in this field via a sponsor's exemption, and has a far less impressive resume. With the alternate-shot format in place for two rounds, the model projects that this team isn't the best value to win at +1200. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: The model projects a strong showing for the team of Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala. This will be their third straight Zurich Classic playing together, so that experience should pay off. Both have extensive PGA experience, and Theegala, especially, is playing well on tour this season with four top-10 finishes. Despite getting +2200 odds, the model projects them to be top-3 contenders, making them a strong value for Zurich Classic best bets. See who else to pick here.

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How to make 2026 Zurich Classic picks

The model is also targeting several other longshots, including one team going off at 30-1 who makes a stunning run for the title. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2026 Zurich Classic, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 Zurich Classic odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.

2026 Zurich Classic odds, favorites

Get full 2026 Zurich Classic picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Brooks Koepka & Shane Lowry +1200

Matt Fitzpatrick & Alex Fitzpatrick +1200

Ryan Gerard & Sudarshan Yellamaraju +1600

Michael Thorbjornsen & Karl Vilips +1800

Andrew Novak & Ben Griffin +2000

Matt McCarty & Mac Meissner +2200

Aaron Rai & Sahith Theegala +2200

Taylor Moore & Wyndham Clark +2200

Marco Penge & Matt Wallace +2200

Haotong Li & Jordan Smith +2200

Johnny Keefer & Michael Brennan +2200

Zach Bauchou & Samuel Stevens +2500

Kris Ventura & Kristoffer Reitan +3000

Mackenzie Hughes & Taylor Pendrith +3000

Hayden Springer & Alex Smalley +3000

Davis Thompson & Austin Eckroat +3000

Kevin Yu & Tom Kim +3500

Kevin Roy & Max McGreevy +3500

Richard Hoey & David Lipsky +3500

Tony Finau & Max Greyserman +3500

Austin Smotherman & Andrew Putnam +4000

John Parry & Dan Brown +4000

Blades Brown & Luke Clanton +4500

Jacob Skov Olesen & Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +4500

Brandt Snedeker & Keith Mitchell +4500

Jackson Suber & Stephan Jaeger +4500

Matti Schmid & Seamus Power +4500

Vince Whaley & Greyson Sigg +5500

A.J. Ewart & Casey Jarvis +5500

Zecheng Dou & Dylan Wu +5500

William Mouw & Takumi Kanaya +5500

Hank Lebioda & Eric Cole +5500

Jesper Svensson & Pontus Nyholm +5500

Erik van Rooyen & Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500

Beau Hossler & Sam Ryder +5500

Doug Ghim & Jeffrey Kang +6500

Justin Lower & Chad Ramey +6500

Adrien Dumont de Chassart & Davis Chatfield +6500

Billy Horschel & Tom Hoge +6500

Martin Couvra & Matthieu Pavon +6500

Patton Kizzire & Chris Kirk +6500

John VanDerLaan & Chandler Blanchet +7000

Carson Young & Chandler Phillips +7000

Trey Mullinax & David Skinns +7000

Matt Kuchar & Garrick Higgo +8000

Lanto Griffin & Ben Kohles +8000

Kevin Streelman & Joel Dahmen +8000

Lee Hodges & Brice Garnett +8000

Adam Svensson & Adam Hadwin +8000

Patrick Fishburn & Zac Blair +8000

Neal Shipley & Christo Lamprecht +8000

Cameron Champ & Ben Silverman +8000

Ryan Brehm & Mark Hubbard +10000

Ben Martin & Trace Crowe +10000

Adam Schenk & Tyler Duncan +10000

Jimmy Stanger & Danny Walker +10000

Keita Nakajima & Kensei Hirata +10000

Davis Riley & Nick Hardy +10000

Jeremy Paul & Harry Higgs +10000

Taylor Montgomery & Scott Piercy +10000

Frankie Capan III & Noah Goodwin +15000

Alejandro Tosti & Rafael Campos +15000

Paul Peterson & Will Gordon +15000

Nick Dunlap & Gordon Sargent +15000

Luke List & Henrik Norlander +15000

Chan Kim & Ryan Palmer +17500

Russell Knox & Peter Malnati +22500

Cam Davis & Geoff Ogilvy +22500

Nick Watney & Charley Hoffman +22500

Camilo Villegas & Marcelo Rozo +22500

Chez Reavie & Jonathan Byrd +25000

Robert Streb & Troy Merritt +25000

Kyle Stanley & James Hahn +50000

Jason Dufner & Austin Cook +50000