After an abbreviated stop in Hawaii, the 2026 PGA Tour schedule begins the West Coast Swing with The American Express 2026 beginning on Thursday at the Pete Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, Calif. After skipping the one-week Hawaii Swing, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is set to make his debut as part of The American Express 2026 field. The four-time major winner hasn't played particularly well in this event, however, recording just one top-10 finish in five tries.

Still, the 2026 American Express odds list Scheffler as the clear-cut +300 favorite (risk $100 to win $300). Ben Griffin, ranked No. 8 in the world, is next on the PGA odds board at +2000, with Robert MacIntyre and Russell Henley at +2200 and Ludvig Aberg at +2500.

One major surprise the model is calling for at The American Express 2026: Sam Burns, who is +2700, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10. He's a golfer to avoid at La Quinta this week. Burns had some highlights in 2025, including finishing T7 at the Tour Championship after a strong playoff run. There were also some low points as well like going nine straight tournaments without a top-20 finish, including three straight missed cuts in that run. He has a pair of top-10 finishes at The American Express, but no top-5s, and he finished T29 last year, so the model doesn't like him as a top contender this week.

Another surprise: The model calls Matt Fitzpatrick a top-four contender this week despite being a +3500 longshot. He's a golfer to target if you're looking for a big return. This will be his debut at The American Express, but he finished 2025 strong with four top-10 finishes in his last six events. He finished the season 34th in Strokes Gained: Total and 30th in Strokes Gained: Putting, making him a golfer to target with slightly longer odds this week.

Scottie Scheffler +300

Ben Griffin +2000

Robert MacIntyre +2200

Russell Henley +2200

Ludvig Åberg +2500

Sam Burns +2700

Patrick Cantlay +2700

Si Woo Kim +2700

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Taylor Pendrith +4000

Michael Thorbjornsen +4000

Sepp Straka +4000

Harry Hall +4000

Alex Noren +4500

Kurt Kitayama +4500

Daniel Berger +4500

Harris English +5000

Davis Thompson +5500

J.T. Poston +5500

Ryan Gerard +5500

Rickie Fowler +5500

Richard Hoey +5500

Rasmus Højgaard +6000

Pierceson Coody +6000

Nick Taylor +6000

Justin Rose +6000

Min Woo Lee +6000

Adam Scott +6000

Kevin Yu +7500

Jason Day +7500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7500

Patrick Rodgers +7500

Akshay Bhatia +7500

Max Greyserman +7500

Wyndham Clark +8000

Alex Smalley +8000

Denny McCarthy +8000

Matt McCarty +8000

Michael Kim +8000

Will Zalatoris +8000

Brian Harman +10000

Matt Wallace +10000

Bud Cauley +10000

Andrew Novak +10000

Sahith Theegala +10000

Samuel Stevens +10000

Michael Brennan +10000

Keith Mitchell +10000

Lee Hodges +10000

Jacob Bridgeman +10000

Mac Meissner +10000

Chris Kirk +10000

Nick Dunlap +10000

Max McGreevy +10000

Max Homa +10000

Sami Valimaki +10000

Vince Whaley +10000