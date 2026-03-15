Bryson DeChambeau emerged from a wet and wild Sunday at LIV Golf Singapore to claim his first individual title of the 2026 season. The Crushers captain got the better of individual wild card Richard Lee with a par on the first playoff hole after hitting his tee shot in the water. DeChambeau finished the tournament at 14 under thanks to a final-round 66 that included a birdie on the par-5 18th to force a playoff with Lee.

"A lot of emotion right now," DeChambeau said. "Good emotion, struggling emotion, just everything that you could possibly imagine, it's there. But a lot of joy. A lot of hard work and dedication. It was great to have G-Bo back on, and we really stuck through difficult moments.

"I was proud of ourselves for that. We had a great line for the day that we kept talking about moving forward and only thinking and looking forward, and we stuck to that."

DeChambeau got his final round off to a fast start with an eagle on the par-4 5th and two more birdies on Nos. 7-8 to turn in 3 under. Another birdie came on the par-3 14th. Meanwhile, Lee was racing out in front of not only DeChambeau but also 54-hole leader Joaquin Niemann, who ultimately finished in solo fourth at 11 under.

The Canadian connected on birdies on Nos. 13 and 15 before two more circles flew onto his scorecard across the final two holes to post 14 under in the clubhouse. DeChambeau was able to match Lee's total moments later with a birdie of his own to set a date for extra holes.

On the first playoff hole and amid pelting rain, DeChambeau lost his tee shot to the left into the water, giving the upper hand to Lee. Lee, however, was unable to match the magic from regulation that produced a birdie and approached the green with a short par putt to extend the playoff. Lee's effort caught the hole but never settled to the bottom; DeChambeau's par was enough to claim the individual crown.

"I can't expect what happened to happen, but I was, again, proud of the way I played all week, and it was a culmination of a lot of great golf," DeChambeau said. "And I told Richard after, that was my major championship golf he played, and he'll be competing and contending a lot in the future. I never thought -- I've watched back in the past Tiger [Woods] beating John Daly and him missing that small putt.

"I forget exactly where it was. But you see that on TV, and to actually see that happen in front of you, for you to be the positive receiving side of it, it's just a weird feeling. But it's a win and something I'll appreciate it for the rest of my life. Even if I lost today, I was still looking pretty good at my game. I was happy with my game. I was excited the way I was striking it coming in the last couple days.

"I'm taking a lot of positives from today. There was a lot of emotion, a lot of things going on. But really proud of the way I finished off the day."