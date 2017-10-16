CJ Cup 2017 odds: Picks from the model that called Rafa Cabrera Bello's resurgence

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule hosts its third event of the season this week: the CJ Cup on Jeju Island in South Korea. It's the first time the PGA Tour has held a standard tournament in this country. Justin Thomas is the Vegas favorite at 9/1.



SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the Masters and U.S. Open, calling career-defining wins from Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka. It was all over Jordan Spieth at the British Open from the start and called the 24-year-old's third major win after the first round.



It was also all over Rafa Cabrera Bello's strong performance at the CIMB Classic last week. Even though he had missed the cut in two of his last four events and entered the tournament as a 40/1 long shot, the model projected him to be a top contender. The result: he fired four rounds of 70 or better and finished in the top 10.



Now that the field for the CJ Cup is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.



The model is calling for Gary Woodland, who has just one top-10 finish since March, to make a run at the title. Woodland enters this tournament as a 40/1 long shot. He's a target for anybody looking for a huge payday.



Another curveball: Adam Scott, whom Vegas sees as a serious contender with 28/1 odds, finishes well outside the top 10. He's somebody to steer clear of this week.



Also, another long shot is positioning himself to make a serious run. Anyone who bets on the big-time underdog could hit it big.



Justin Thomas 9/1

Paul Casey 12/1

Jason Day 14/1

Xander Schauffele 18/1

Tony Finau 20/1

Marc Leishman 22/1

Patrick Reed 25/1

Pat Perez 28/1

Adam Scott 28/1

Keegan Bradley 28/1

Anirban Lahiri 28/1

Daniel Berger 33/1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 33/1

Cameron Smith 33/1