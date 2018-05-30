Jack Nicklaus: Tiger Woods' swing is better, but he needs to learn to win again

Jack Nicklaus hosted his pre-Memorial Tournament press conference on Tuesday, and he had some really interesting insight on Tiger Woods and his most recent comeback. Nicklaus, whose 18 majors Woods has been chasing for what feels like forever, has a unique perspective of the man who is probably the most dominant golfer of all time (even if he's not the most accomplished).

Nicklaus noted that Woods' 2018 swing, which has been remodeled for the umpteenth time following his fourth back surgery, looks as good as (and maybe better than) ever.

"I think Tiger's swing right now is probably better than it was," Nicklaus said. "He went down so deep in with his right side down into the ball and the elevation change with his head ... that he was destined to hit some balls off line. But he hit a lot of balls off line, but he won all those tournaments hitting balls off line. ... He didn't win his tournaments with his long game. He won his tournaments because he could figure out how to get it out of trouble, get it somewhere around the green, and his short game has always been fantastic and it's still fantastic."

The numbers prove that Woods has in fact been really good on approach shots this year, even if he's still struggling a bit off the tee. Regardless, he has four top-12 finishes so far this season but has yet to win. That's something Nicklaus said could take some time.

"We all have to learn how to win again," Nicklaus said. "I remember in '86 Masters I hadn't won for a couple years, and I got to the last round and I got into the back nine and I kept struggling, I couldn't get really going the front nine. And finally I made a putt at 9 and finally I remembered how to play. But ... I struggled with getting [to learn] how to play. And I holed a couple of putts and all of a sudden you remember, particularly if you've been a champion at one time, you'll remember and you have that to draw on. That's what I had to draw on. Tiger has it to draw on. But he has got to get through the barrier of not having done it for awhile. When you haven't won, that always happens and that's human nature.

"But when you got a guy that's as good as he is and as competitive as he is, he'll break through that barrier. I mean, I wouldn't be a bit surprised to see Tiger win this week, not at all."

I wouldn't either. In fact, I think it might be his most likely destination for a win the rest of this year. Woods confirmed that he feels pretty good, all things considered.

"I think it's understanding what it takes to finish it off and get a W," Woods said of Nicklaus' comments. "I've been on runs where it came pretty easy and other stretches where it was very difficult. To me, this is a little different because I'm coming back off of not playing for a while. I remember the feelings when I was at Valspar, and it really felt comfortable."

Regardless, Nicklaus is rooting for Woods as it feels like most folks associated with the PGA Tour are.

"I would love to see Tiger play well, I really would," Nicklaus said. "But I see all these other guys and it's going to be a good tournament. And I think the whole year's going to be interesting because they've got the same thing every week."

Tiger isn't missing out on wins because he's worse than he used to be. He's missing out on wins because the PGA Tour is deeper than it's ever been. Woods is one of just three golfers in the top 10 in strokes gained overall on the PGA Tour who haven't won so far this year, which tells me that his time is maybe closer than a lot of people think.