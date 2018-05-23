Jordan Spieth says he was 'haunted' by his collapse at 2016 Masters

One of my favorite things about the 20-something superstars in golf is that their level of collective social and emotional intelligence seems to match their prowess on the course. This has not always been the case in golf (or sports), but it makes sitting down for Rory McIlroy or Jordan Spieth or Justin Thomas press conferences worth the price of admission.

And speaking of admission, Spieth was asked again about his total collapse at the 2016 Masters on Wednesday at the Fort Worth Invitational. Spieth has been candid about this issue in the past but maybe never more so than he was on Wednesday. His words were startling.

"The easiest way to enjoy what you're doing is to try and look at it from a bigger picture and to look each challenge as an opportunity," Spieth said. "It's cliche, but I've gotten pretty down on myself at certain moments. You know, say, after the 2016 Masters as being like a low point in my golf career.

"Even though it was still a tremendous week and still was a really good year in 2016, that kind of haunted me and all the questioning and everything. I let it tear me down a little bit. I kind of lost a little bit of my own freedom, thoughts on who I am as a person and as a golfer."

Spieth chided himself for allowing the 2016 Masters issues to spiral.

"I shouldn't let that happen based on an experience I've had happen to me many times," he said. "There have been a lot of tournaments where I've held leads and not won going back to junior golf. Just because it happened to be on a bigger scale and I was thrown into the limelight based on 2015 and just interest in myself, it was created into a huge deal."

That's heavy. It also doesn't seem to have had much effect on how much he's won. Spieth won seven of 92 events leading up to and including the 2016 Masters (that's a 7.6 percent winning percentage). He's won four of 48 since then. That's an 8.3 percent winning percentage.

"It's been kind of a crazy up and kind of rolling scale over the last three or four years," Spieth said. "Just had a lot of experiences that a lot of guys have over the course of 25 years within three years. Ups and downs and everything in between."

It does feel like Spieth has been around for a few decades instead of a few years, and it makes you wonder if he hasn't already gone through his midlife golf crisis. We see this cycle with so many greats. We saw it with McIlroy a few years back and have seen iterations of it when he's had to renew his passion for the game. Spieth talked about that overarching theme a bit on Wednesday, too.

"I've just tried to really be selfish in the way that I think and focus on being as happy as I possibly can playing the game I love; not getting caught up in noise, good or bad," he said. "Because what I hear from the outside, the highs are too high from the outside and the lows are too low from the outside from my real experience of them. So trying to stay pretty neutral and just look at the big picture things and try and wake up every single day loving what I do.

"There was a time ... I loathed going to the golf course for a while. I'm certainly not there now. I'm loving what I do. I'm loving all the challenges and the opportunities that I have ahead for the next 20 years."

I suspect we'll see a few more instances from Spieth over the years because when you're the best, it's hard to chase yourself. Spieth has more money than he could spend and, at age 24, is already a hall-of-fame golfer. He seems to be motivated by something beyond all of that, though. In a mentally taxing sport that has more demands than ever, it's going to be interesting to see how long he can last at that level. My guess is longer than most, but the road ahead is not well-trodden.