In a tournament typically reserved for those who need to play in order to secure future qualifications for the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler showed once again that, when he plays, he is an unstoppable force. Teeing it up in the 2025 Procore Championship for the first time in his career ahead of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, Scheffler looked every bit like the world No. 1 as he overcame a two-stroke deficit to Ben Griffin at the 54-hole mark to secure a one-stroke victory at 19 under.

Notching his sixth win of the year, Scheffler joins Tiger Woods as the only men with multiple seasons on the PGA Tour of 6+ wins since 1983. His career PGA Tour win total has risen to 19, and his streak of consecutive top-eight finishes has climbed to 15 with his last entry outside that mark coming at The Players Championship in March. (Scheffler has also won multiple Hero World Challenges as well as an Olympic gold medal.)

The PGA Tour rewards lifetime membership to golfers who win 20 tournaments and complete 15 seasons on the circuit. For Scheffler, this achievement is only a matter of when, not if.

"I knew I was going to have to have another really good day. I was chasing down some pretty talented guys on the leaderboard," Scheffler said. "I got off to a good start on the front nine and did some good stuff on the back nine and fortunate to be the winner this week."

Spearheading the U.S. Ryder Cup team, which used the Procore Championship as a final tune-up for the event in two weeks, Scheffler started his tournament in an uncharacteristically sluggish fashion. Amid a streak of 21 straight sub-70 rounds, his run was snapped by an opening 2-under 70.

Behind the eight ball and the early pace, Scheffler snuck through the peloton across his final 54 holes, playing that stretch in 17 under bolstered by weekend rounds of 64 and 67 -- the latter of which he could have performed even better, though it did not become necessary.

Scheffler's final round began in stellar fashion as he rattled off three birdies in his first seven holes before making the turn. A fast start from Griffin kept him in the rearview mirror, but when the leader got stuck in neutral in the middle portion of his round, Scheffler was there waiting to pounce.

Two birdies on Nos. 10 and 12 sandwiched a bogey on the par-3 11th before another birdie came flying onto the scorecard on the par-5 15th. With Griffin struggling, Scheffler saw not only the deficit disappear but also a lead materialize. It reached as many as two with his final birdie of the tournament, but Griffin did not go down quietly.

Griffin, a two-time winner this season, scored birdie on No. 15 to pull within one stroke, and he faced chances on the following two holes that narrowly fell by the wayside. After Scheffler was only able to make par on the par-5 finisher, Griffin was presented with a chance from the middle of the fairway.

He found the putting surface with his second but needed three putts from just about 60 feet with the last proving to be one stroke too many leaving Scheffler alone -- as he has been these last handful of years -- and in the winner's circle yet again. Grade: A+

Here are the grades for the rest of the notable names in the field at the 2025 Procore Championship.

2. Ben Griffin (-18): Entered the final round one clear of Koivun and two clear of Scheffler and immediately went to work on expanding his margin. Three straight birdies out the gates saw Griffin's lead jump to four as he looked more than comfortable in the setting but then he began to slowly unravel. A bogey on the par-4 4th was followed nine straight pars, including a fortuitous one on the par-5 12th. He remained tied for the lead until a three-putt bogey came calling on No. 14. A bounce-back birdie provided hope, but he ultimately fell short when he was unable to 2-putt from inside 60 feet for a birdie, which would have forced a playoff with Scheffler. Since the PGA Championship, Griffin has notched 10 top 15 finishes in 12 tournaments. Grade: A

T4. Jackson Koivun (a) (-16): Fresh off leading the U.S. Walker Cup team to victory over Great Britain & Ireland at Cypress Point, Koivun kept at it in Napa, California. The world No. 1 amateur continued to show that once he arrives on the PGA Tour -- for which he has already secured his card through PGA Tour University -- he will be a problem for everyone else to handle. His putter has been rock steady in his PGA Tour starts, but his iron play flashed brilliance this week. There is some short-game stuff to clean up, but when you're 20 years old, time is in your corner. He has now finished inside the top 11 in four straight PGA Tour tournaments and has earned a spot in the field at the Sanderson Farms Championship with the result. Grade: A

T19. Max Homa (-9): A final-round 66 boosted Homa's name up the leaderboard early Sunday, and it was enough to connect the two-time tournament champion with just his third top-20 finish of the PGA Tour season. While he missed the postseason, Homa showed signs of turning a corner the last few months of the season as his ball striking took steps in the right direction, but his short game held him back. So, of course, it was the putter which propelled him forward this week in his native California. He moves closer to the top 100 in the FedEx Cup with the finish, though he remains fully exempt through 2028 due to his wins. Grade: B+

T43. Collin Morikawa (-5): When his bread and butter (iron play) is a little off, it's tough for him to score, and that was the case for Morikawa this week. The two-time major champion tallied only 12 birdies on the week with almost half of those coming in a two-hour window Friday. He remains supremely accurate off the tee but searching for something everywhere else. Morikawa mentioned at the Tour Championship that it wasn't his putter -- still poor despite consistent changes -- that was at the top of his to-do list but rather his iron play as backwards as that sounds. Grade: C-

69. Justin Thomas (+1): The week started with promise, but it proved to be short-lived. Thomas got as deep as 4 under after his first 10 holes of his opening round and looked keen on adding more birdies, but a wayward end materialized in the form of four bogeys in his final six holes and derailed the rest of his tournament. Thomas was mediocre throughout the bag outside of his chipping and pitching which typically provides a bright spot. While the driver has been a concern for the whole year, Thomas' iron play hasn't been the sharpest since the middle of May leading to this run of forgettable form. Grade: D