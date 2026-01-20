The American Express 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: Expert fades Wyndham Clark in La Quinta, Calif.
SportsLine golf expert Brady Kannon just locked in his PGA Tour best bets for The American Express at La Quinta, Calif.
Scottie Scheffler makes his season debut as the odds-on favorite to win the 2026 PGA American Express Tournament. The world's top-ranked golfer is looking to win his 20th PGA tournament since turning pro in 2018. Scheffler, 29, last won at the Procore Championship last September in Scottsdale, Ariz. He won by one stroke over fellow American Ben Griffin. This year's event gets underway on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET from La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, Calif.
The tournament will begin on a par-72 course measuring 7,210 yards. Scheffler is the +280 favorite (risk $100 to win $280) at DraftKings Sportsbook. Other favorites include Ben Griffin at +2000; Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Robert McIntyre and Ludvig Aberg at +2500; and Patrick Cantlay at +3000. Before making any 2026 American Express picks, you need to see the 2026 American Express predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.
Kannon is an elite golfing handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He's hit eight major outright winners since 2013. In the fall of 2022, he hit outright winners in three consecutive weeks: Russell Henley (40-1), Tony Finau (18-1) and Adam Svensson (150-1). Last season, he hit Hideki Matsuyama (22-1), Harris English (110-1), Ludvig Aberg (25-1) and Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak (25-1) in New Orleans.
New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins:
Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 American Express field and locked in his best bets and top sleepers. You can only see them here.
Top 2026 American Express expert picks
One of Kannon's 2026 American Express predictions: He's completely fading Wyndham Clark, who is going off to 80-1. He's avoiding him in outright bets and advises to go against him in head-to-head bets as well.
"Clark did not play in Hawaii and missed the cut in his last regular Tour start back in early November," Kannon said. "He finished 13th here at the Amex in 2022 but otherwise hasn't been better than 39th and missed the cut here last season. He is losing strokes both off the tee and on approach in each of his last five starts. Last season, Clark ranked 154th on Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach and 160th in Driving Accuracy. I also wonder if Clark's feelings of frustration regarding Brooks Koepka's return to the PGA Tour could still be a lingering distraction as he makes his season debut. I did find one head-to-head matchup with Clark as an underdog to J.T. Poston and yes, I would play the favorite against our fade player of the week." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.
New users can also check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:
How to make 2026 American Express picks
Kannon has revealed his best bet, and it's a surprising golfer going off at nearly 100-1. He's a perfect course fit, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.
What are the best bets for the 2026 American Express, and which overlooked golfer shoulder you target? Check out the 2026 American Express odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 American Express, all from the expert who nailed four outright winners last season.
2026 American Express odds, field
See the full American Express picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds subject to change)
At DraftKings
Scottie Scheffler +280
Ben Griffin +2000
Sam Burns +2500
Robert MacIntyre +2500
Ludvig Aberg +2500
Russell Henley +2800
Patrick Cantlay +2800
Si Woo Kim +3500
Taylor Pendrith +4000
Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
Harry Hall +4500
Sepp Straka +4500
Michael Thorbjornsen +4500
Kurt Kitayama +4500
Harris English +5000
Rasmus Hojgaard +5000
Rickie Fowler +5500
Alex Noren +5500
Justin Rose +6000
Rico Hoey +6000
Min Woo Lee +6000
Adam Scott +6000
J.T. Poston +6500
Davis Thompson +6500
Daniel Berger +6500
Ryan Gerard +6500
Pierceson Coody +7500
Keith Mitchell +8000
Jason Day +8000
Wyndham Clark +8000
Patrick Rodgers +8000
Akshay Bhatia +8000
Max Greyserman +8000
Kevin Yu +8000
Will Zalatoris +9000
Matt McCarty +9000
Alex Smalley +9000
Nick Taylor +9000
Denny McCarthy +9000
Jacob Bridgeman +10000
Vince Whaley +10000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000
Sam Stevens +10000
Max Homa +10000
Sahith Theegala +12000
Brian Harman +12000
Michael Kim +12000
Michael Brennan +12000
Matt Wallace +12000
John Keefer +13000
Chris Kirk +13000
Bud Cauley +13000
Matthias Schmid +13000
Mac Meissner +13000
Haotong Li +14000
Doug Ghim +14000
Sami Valimaki +14000
Ricky Castillo +14000
Jordan Smith +15000
Jesper Svensson +15000
Nick Dunlap +15000
John Parry +16000
Emiliano Grillo +16000
William Mouw +16000
Max McGreevy +16000
Aldrich Potgieter +16000
Jhonattan Vegas +17000
Seamus Power +17000
Lee Hodges +17000
Gary Woodland +18000
Beau Hossler +19000
Andrew Novak +19000
Nicolas Echavarria +19000
Eric Cole +20000
Davis Riley +20000
Daniel Brown +20000
Steven Fisk +20000
Kris Ventura +20000
Billy Horschel +20000
Austin Eckroat +20000
Patrick Fishburn +20000
Neal Shipley +20000
Adrien Dumont De Chassart +20000
Mackenzie Hughes +20000
Kevin Roy +20000
Isaiah Salinda +25000
Tony Finau +25000
Tom Kim +25000
David Ford +25000
Takumi Kanaya +25000
Stephen Jaeger +25000
S.H. Kim +25000
Zecheng Dou +25000
Mark Hubbard +25000
Luke Clanton +25000
Keita Nakajima +30000
Erik Van Rooyen +30000
Christo Lamprecht +30000
Chandler Phillips +30000
Chandler Blanchet +30000
Chad Ramey +30000
Alejandro Tosti +30000
Matt Kuchar +30000
Tom Hoge +35000
Chan Kim +35000
Adrien Saddier +35000
Jackson Suber +40000
Dylan Wu +40000
Taylor Moore +40000
Sam Ryder +40000
Cameron Davis +40000
Ryo Hisatsune +40000
Austin Smotherman +40000
Adam Svensson +40000
Sudarshan Yellamaraju +45000
Charley Hoffman +45000
Karl Vilips +50000
Justin Lower +50000
Carson Young +50000
Seung TaekLee +50000
Blades Brown +50000
Pontus Nyholm +50000
Patton Kizzire +50000
Adam Schenk +50000
Matthieu Pavon +50000
John Vanderlaan +60000
Joe Highsmith +60000
Harry Higgs +60000
Hank Lebioda +60000
Emilio Gonzalez +60000
Lanto Griffin +60000
Joel Dahmen +70000
Gordon Sargent +70000
Brice Garnett +70000
Brandt Snedeker +70000
David Lipsky +80000
Frankie Capan III +80000
Andrew Putnam +80000
Zach Johnson +90000
Danny Walker +90000
Jeffrey Kang +100000
Zach Bauchou +100000
Davis Chatfield +100000
Camilo Villegas +100000
A.J. Ewart +100000
Kensei Hirata +100000
Jimmy Stanger +150000
Brian Campbell +150000
Peter Malnati +200000
Marcelo Rozo +200000
Kevin Streelman +200000
Rafael Campos +300000
Jason Dufner +400000
Andrew Landry +500000
Adam Long +500000
Michael Block +500000