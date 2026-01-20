Scottie Scheffler makes his season debut as the odds-on favorite to win the 2026 PGA American Express Tournament. The world's top-ranked golfer is looking to win his 20th PGA tournament since turning pro in 2018. Scheffler, 29, last won at the Procore Championship last September in Scottsdale, Ariz. He won by one stroke over fellow American Ben Griffin. This year's event gets underway on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET from La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, Calif.

The tournament will begin on a par-72 course measuring 7,210 yards. Scheffler is the +280 favorite (risk $100 to win $280) at DraftKings Sportsbook. Other favorites include Ben Griffin at +2000; Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Robert McIntyre and Ludvig Aberg at +2500; and Patrick Cantlay at +3000. Before making any 2026 American Express picks, you need to see the 2026 American Express predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.

Kannon is an elite golfing handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He's hit eight major outright winners since 2013. In the fall of 2022, he hit outright winners in three consecutive weeks: Russell Henley (40-1), Tony Finau (18-1) and Adam Svensson (150-1). Last season, he hit Hideki Matsuyama (22-1), Harris English (110-1), Ludvig Aberg (25-1) and Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak (25-1) in New Orleans.

Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 American Express field and locked in his best bets and top sleepers.

One of Kannon's 2026 American Express predictions: He's completely fading Wyndham Clark, who is going off to 80-1. He's avoiding him in outright bets and advises to go against him in head-to-head bets as well.

"Clark did not play in Hawaii and missed the cut in his last regular Tour start back in early November," Kannon said. "He finished 13th here at the Amex in 2022 but otherwise hasn't been better than 39th and missed the cut here last season. He is losing strokes both off the tee and on approach in each of his last five starts. Last season, Clark ranked 154th on Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach and 160th in Driving Accuracy. I also wonder if Clark's feelings of frustration regarding Brooks Koepka's return to the PGA Tour could still be a lingering distraction as he makes his season debut. I did find one head-to-head matchup with Clark as an underdog to J.T. Poston and yes, I would play the favorite against our fade player of the week." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.

Kannon has revealed his best bet, and it's a surprising golfer going off at nearly 100-1. He's a perfect course fit, and anyone who backs him could hit it big.

What are the best bets for the 2026 American Express, and which overlooked golfer shoulder you target?

2026 American Express odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +280

Ben Griffin +2000

Sam Burns +2500

Robert MacIntyre +2500

Ludvig Aberg +2500

Russell Henley +2800

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Si Woo Kim +3500

Taylor Pendrith +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Harry Hall +4500

Sepp Straka +4500

Michael Thorbjornsen +4500

Kurt Kitayama +4500

Harris English +5000

Rasmus Hojgaard +5000

Rickie Fowler +5500

Alex Noren +5500

Justin Rose +6000

Rico Hoey +6000

Min Woo Lee +6000

Adam Scott +6000

J.T. Poston +6500

Davis Thompson +6500

Daniel Berger +6500

Ryan Gerard +6500

Pierceson Coody +7500

Keith Mitchell +8000

Jason Day +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Patrick Rodgers +8000

Akshay Bhatia +8000

Max Greyserman +8000

Kevin Yu +8000

Will Zalatoris +9000

Matt McCarty +9000

Alex Smalley +9000

Nick Taylor +9000

Denny McCarthy +9000

Jacob Bridgeman +10000

Vince Whaley +10000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000

Sam Stevens +10000

Max Homa +10000

Sahith Theegala +12000

Brian Harman +12000

Michael Kim +12000

Michael Brennan +12000

Matt Wallace +12000

John Keefer +13000

Chris Kirk +13000

Bud Cauley +13000

Matthias Schmid +13000

Mac Meissner +13000

Haotong Li +14000

Doug Ghim +14000

Sami Valimaki +14000

Ricky Castillo +14000

Jordan Smith +15000

Jesper Svensson +15000

Nick Dunlap +15000

John Parry +16000

Emiliano Grillo +16000

William Mouw +16000

Max McGreevy +16000

Aldrich Potgieter +16000

Jhonattan Vegas +17000

Seamus Power +17000

Lee Hodges +17000

Gary Woodland +18000

Beau Hossler +19000

Andrew Novak +19000

Nicolas Echavarria +19000

Eric Cole +20000

Davis Riley +20000

Daniel Brown +20000

Steven Fisk +20000

Kris Ventura +20000

Billy Horschel +20000

Austin Eckroat +20000

Patrick Fishburn +20000

Neal Shipley +20000

Adrien Dumont De Chassart +20000

Mackenzie Hughes +20000

Kevin Roy +20000

Isaiah Salinda +25000

Tony Finau +25000

Tom Kim +25000

David Ford +25000

Takumi Kanaya +25000

Stephen Jaeger +25000

S.H. Kim +25000

Zecheng Dou +25000

Mark Hubbard +25000

Luke Clanton +25000

Keita Nakajima +30000

Erik Van Rooyen +30000

Christo Lamprecht +30000

Chandler Phillips +30000

Chandler Blanchet +30000

Chad Ramey +30000

Alejandro Tosti +30000

Matt Kuchar +30000

Tom Hoge +35000

Chan Kim +35000

Adrien Saddier +35000

Jackson Suber +40000

Dylan Wu +40000

Taylor Moore +40000

Sam Ryder +40000

Cameron Davis +40000

Ryo Hisatsune +40000

Austin Smotherman +40000

Adam Svensson +40000

Sudarshan Yellamaraju +45000

Charley Hoffman +45000

Karl Vilips +50000

Justin Lower +50000

Carson Young +50000

Seung TaekLee +50000

Blades Brown +50000

Pontus Nyholm +50000

Patton Kizzire +50000

Adam Schenk +50000

Matthieu Pavon +50000

John Vanderlaan +60000

Joe Highsmith +60000

Harry Higgs +60000

Hank Lebioda +60000

Emilio Gonzalez +60000

Lanto Griffin +60000

Joel Dahmen +70000

Gordon Sargent +70000

Brice Garnett +70000

Brandt Snedeker +70000

David Lipsky +80000

Frankie Capan III +80000

Andrew Putnam +80000

Zach Johnson +90000

Danny Walker +90000

Jeffrey Kang +100000

Zach Bauchou +100000

Davis Chatfield +100000

Camilo Villegas +100000

A.J. Ewart +100000

Kensei Hirata +100000

Jimmy Stanger +150000

Brian Campbell +150000

Peter Malnati +200000

Marcelo Rozo +200000

Kevin Streelman +200000

Rafael Campos +300000

Jason Dufner +400000

Andrew Landry +500000

Adam Long +500000

Michael Block +500000