The Sentry 2024 gets underway from the Kapalua Resort in Hawaii on Thursday, Jan. 4. Experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in wagers for this event, which features a star-studded field. The Sentry 2024 field will be comprised of all tournament winners from 2023 as well as the top 50 in last season's FedEx Cup standings. Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, and Rickie Fowler are among the big names set to play at The Sentry.

According to the latest The Sentry 2024 odds, Scheffler is going off as the 11-2 favorite. The No. 1 ranked player in the world is followed by Hovland (17-2), Ludvig Aberg (13-1), Collin Morikawa (13-1), Max Homa (14-1) and Schauffele (14-1) on the PGA odds board. Should you back one of the favorites this week, or should your The Sentry 2024 bets include a longshot like Keegan Bradley (55-1) or Justin Rose (65-1)? Before locking in your The Sentry 2024 picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at +7000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that The Sentry 2024 field is set, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

The Sentry 2024 predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at The Sentry 2024: Max Homa, a seven-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, struggles this week and barely cracks the top 10. Homa is coming off a sensational 2022-23 season which saw him secure two wins and 13 top-10 finishes.

Homa finished last season ranked among the best putters on tour, but accuracy has been an issue for him in recent years. In fact, the 33-year-old finished last season ranked 93rd in driving accuracy (60.15%) and 106th in greens in regulation percentage (66.86%). He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in The Sentry 2024 field.

Another surprise: Tommy Fleetwood, a 30-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

In order to score well at Kapalua, players will need to consistently drain putts and few do it better than Fleetwood. The 32-year-old finished last season ranked third in one-putt percentage (44.44%), sixth in putts per round (28.07), and eighth in putting average (1.713). He also ranked inside the top 15 in scoring average (69.35), strokes gained: putting (0.493) and strokes gained: total (1.699). Those impressive stats make Fleetwood a longshot worth backing this week at The Sentry 2024. See who else to pick here.

How to make The Sentry 2024 picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win The Sentry 2024, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out The Sentry 2024 odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected The Sentry 2024 leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 10 golf majors, including last year's Masters and Open Championship.

2024 The Sentry odds, field

See the full The Sentry 2024 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +550

Viktor Hovland +850

Ludvig Aberg +1300

Collin Morikawa +1300

Xander Schauffele +1400

Max Homa +1400

Patrick Cantlay +1700

Tom Kim +2500

Jordan Spieth +2600

Matt Fitzpatrick +2800

Tony Finau +2900

Rickie Fowler +3000

Tyrrell Hatton +3000

Tommy Fleetwood +3000

Sungjae Im +3100

Hideki Matsuyama +3400

Sam Burns +3700

Jason Day +3700

Cameron Young +4000

Russell Henley +4000

Sepp Straka +4200

Wyndham Clark +4500

Brian Harman +5500

Keegan Bradley +5500

Eric Cole +5500

Corey Conners +6000

Sahith Theegala +6500

Denny McCarthy +6500

Justin Rose +6500

Cam Davis +6500

Luke List +8500

Lucas Glover +8500

Adam Hadwin +8500

Harris English +8500

J.T. Poston +8500

Byeong Hun An +9500

Adam Svensson +9500

Vincent Norrman +10000

Andrew Putnam +11000

Kurt Kitayama +11000

Si Woo Kim +11000

Brendon Todd +11000

Tom Hoge +12000

Erik Van Rooyen +12000

Emiliano Grillo +12000

Matt Wallace +12000

Mackenzie Hughes +12000

Akshay Bhatia +12000

Patrick Rodgers +13000

Chris Kirk +13000

Camilo Villegas +13000

Taylor Moore +16000

Davis Riley +17000

Seamus Power +17000

Nick Taylor +17000

Adam Schenk +19000

Lee Hodges +19000

Nick Hardy +21000

Nico Echavarria +42000