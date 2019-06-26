This 81-year-old golfer defied astronomical odds by draining two aces in the same round

If you've never made an ace on the golf course, you might not want to keep reading this story. It is a story about how a man in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas -- an 81-year-old man, no less! -- made not one but two aces in a round last week at Hot Springs Village's Cortez Course. They were the second and third holes-in-one of his career.

Here's KARK.com with the details.

Golfer and author Chuck Miller, 81, made two holes-in-one during his recent round at Hot Springs Village's Cortez Course. On Tuesday, June 18, Miller made his first ace on the 135-yard, par-3 12th hole hitting a 6-iron. Five holes later, Miller made his second ace on the 138-yard, par-3 17th hole, again with a 6-iron.

Miller confessed that the first one, on the 12th, was a gem. The second one, though? Pure luck.

"When the first one went in on the 12th hole, I was really excited," Miller told KARK.com. "It was a great shot over the front bunker onto the green; it bounced once or twice and went into the cup. We all jumped and shouted.

"The second hole-in-one was a complete fluke. I sculled my tee shot on 17. It never got much off the ground and hit the ground only about 70 or 80 yards from the tee. Since the ground was dry and the hill sloped downwards, the ball continued to roll. It rolled past the front left bunker guarding the green and rolled onto the green. Once the ball got onto the green, one of my playing partners yelled it's going to go into the hole – and damned if it didn't. I was thrilled but couldn't believe such a lousy shot ended up in the hole. I guess it proved what my dad said to me when I first began playing, 'it's not how but how many.'"

According to the National Hole-in-One Registry, the odds of two aces in the same round for an average golfer are 67 million-to-1 (not a typo). So luck or not, Miller just defeated maybe the longest odds in all of golf for an amateur player.

Wink of the CBS eye to Golf Digest.