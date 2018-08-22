Tiger Woods admits he thought he was done playing professional golf at 2017 Masters

If you're not stunned at the year Tiger Woods has had -- a year in which he nearly won two major championships -- then you don't remember what went down in the previous four. But for the people who were there, Woods' resurgence is more astonishing and improbable than ever.

CBS Sports broadcaster Nick Faldo talked about that recently when he went on the Dan Patrick Show following the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club.

"What he's been able to do is, it's unbelievable, remarkable," Faldo said. "To go from a frozen back ... I know he whispered to another Masters champion two Masters dinners ago 'I'm done. I won't play golf again,' and here we are, 18 months later..."

That was the 2017 Masters dinner, when Woods was considering playing but bowed out late in the process. This was more or less corroborated by Jack Nicklaus last year after that Masters and after Woods went under the knife for his spinal fusion surgery. Here's Golf.com from May 2017.

Soon after that meeting, Nicklaus said he spoke to an acquaintance (Nicklaus wouldn't say who), who said of Woods, "He won't be back." "'I said, 'Why's that?' and he said, 'He's in too much pain. He can't stand for 10 minutes.'" "It's nerve pain," Nicklaus said. "It's not going away that easy. Days later he was operated on again."

Neither Faldo nor Nicklaus would say who gave them that information, though.

"No, I won't mention the name, but he's a Masters champion," Faldo told Patrick recently. "He said 'I'm done, my back is done.' He was in agony, he was in pain, the pain down his legs, there was nothing enjoyable. He couldn't move."

Same words as Nicklaus.

Woods was asked about this Faldo quote on Wednesday at The Northern Trust by Bob Harig of ESPN.

"At that time, I was done," Woods confirmed. "I didn't know what I was going to do be doing. I had no golf in my future at that time. I couldn't walk. I couldn't sit."

Again, the same language.

"To have a winless year, but to go through what I've gone through -- I didn't know if I was going to play last year. I didn't know if I was ever going to play again," Woods said on Tuesday.

"I was just hoping to be able to play golf with my kids and with my buddies at home. I wasn't thinking about the Tour, and now here I'm contending in major championships and had a chance to win a couple major championships. This has been a blessing, but man, it's been so special to have this opportunity again."