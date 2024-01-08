Tiger Woods and Nike Golf have parted ways after a 27-year relationship between the world's most famous golfer and the world's most successful sports apparel brand. The two parties had worked together since Tiger became a professional at age 20 in the summer of 1996, though the split had been rumored for months before Woods made it official Monday with a statement posted to social media.

"Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world," Woods released in a statement. "The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. Phil Knight's passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way. People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!"

During his time with Nike Golf, Woods made the clothing brand synonymous with greatness. Donning mock turtle necks and his traditional Sunday red, the 15-time major champion produced iconic moments such as chasing his ball into the hole at the 2000 PGA Championship in a playoff over Bob May and his chip-in birdie on No. 16 at Augusta National in the final round of the 2005 Masters.

Woods re-signed with Nike Golf on a 10-year deal worth $200 million in 2013, according to The Oregonian. Three years later, Nike Golf announced that it would be getting out of the equipment business, forgoing its future in clubs, balls and bags.

"We're committed to being the undisputed leader in golf footwear and apparel," Nike Brand president Trevor Edwards said at the time. "We will achieve this by investing in performance innovation for athletes and delivering sustainable profitable growth for Nike golf."

With their exit from the arena, Woods moved on and signed a club deal TaylorMade as well as a ball deal with Bridgestone. Tiger has remained in his patented Nike apparel since 2016, but ever since returning from his car crash in February 2021, Woods has chosen to sport a different set of kicks. Showing up at the 2021 Masters for his first tournament after a year away from the game, Woods was without a swoosh on his feet, instead wearing FootJoy golf shoes.

Woods did not provide any insight into a future apparel partnership, but that could come to light ahead of the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles. Tiger hosts the event, set for Feb. 15-18, and may play as part of the field. The 48-year-old's departure from Nike Golf comes just one week after Jason Day left the brand for Malbon Golf. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood remain with Nike Golf for the time being.