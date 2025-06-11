The 125th U.S. Open begins Thursday, June 12 at Oakmont Country Club, which is hosting this event for the 10th time. The last time the U.S. Open took place here was in 2016, with Dustin Johnson winning. Johnson has struggled since winning the Masters in 2020 and finishing sixth at the 2022 British Open, with five missed cuts. He missed the cut at the most recent Masters by one shot but was well short of the PGA Championship cut line at 12-over.

Will a return to Oakmont provide Johnson the spark he needs to make a run at another title? He's a massive +17000 longshot at DraftKings Sportsbook to win, but is +1100 to finish in the top 10. Scottie Scheffler is the favorite at +275, while reigning champion Bryson DeChambeau is second at +750.

Betting on the U.S. Open

Even though Scheffler is the odds-on favorite after winning the 2025 PGA Championship, he hasn't captured the U.S. Open title since 2022. DeChambeau is a two-time U.S. Open champion and has a 13% chance of winning in 2025 according to SportsLine's projection model, compared to Scheffler's 15.4% chance. Those simulation odds come out to +670, making DeChambeau a potential value play at +750.

Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, the reigning Masters champion, are next on the odds table at +1200 each. Rahm has finished inside the top 10 in 20 straight LIV Golf events, and he's +110 to finish in the top 10 at Oakmont. Xander Schauffele (+2200) rounds out the top five contenders per the oddsmakers. He's finished inside the top 15 in all eight of his U.S. Open appearances, making him a potential value play at +180 to finish in the top 10.

Two longshot options worth looking into are Tommy Fleetwood (+3500) and Jordan Spieth (+7000). Fleetwood is coming off his best Masters finish ever and was the U.S. Open runner-up in 2018. Spieth won the U.S. Open in 2015 but did struggle at the 2016 edition in Oakmont, tying for 37th at 9-over. Fleetwood is +240 to finish in the top 10 while Spieth is +400.

