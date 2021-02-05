GAMETRACKER
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
LIVE
BOX SCORE
PLAY BY PLAY
TWEETS
8th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
LIVE
SCORING
TWEETS
  • 4W. Mathisen
  • 8TH INNING
    		Kelly walked, Smith scored, Calhoun to third, Mathisen to second25
  • 6TH INNING
    		Barnhart scored04
    		03
  • 4TH INNING
    		India scored, Barnhart to second02
  • 3RD INNING
    		Castillo scored, Winker to second01
  • 1ST INNING
    		Smith walked, Smith scored, Calhoun to third, Mathisen to second24
    		, Strike swinging14
LAST OUT
DUE UP 8TH
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Close in 10s
    123456789RHE
    ARI6-10
    		30000002-590
    CIN9-6
    		00110200-451
    • Great American Ball ParkCincinnati, OH
    ARIDiamondbacks
    CINReds
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    P. Smith 1B-CF42300100.326.380.457.8376.0
    K. Calhoun RF51200012.297.333.514.8474.5
    A. Cabrera 3B-1B-3B41110104.214.338.375.7134.0
    D. Peralta LF0000-000.211.297.368.000-
    b- W. Mathisen PH-1B00000000.118.375.118.4931.0
    C. Kelly C20010204.353.549.6761.2254.0
    E. Escobar 2B-3B-2B30100204.254.351.603.9554.0
    N. Ahmed SS50000029.079.125.079.204-1.0
    N. Heath CF40000035.250.250.250.500-1.5
    J. Bukauskas P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
    K. Ginkel P00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    Z. Gallen P30000021.125.125.125.250-1.0
    Y. Lopez P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
    A. Young P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
    A. Young 2B11111000.600.7502.4003.1506.0
    J. Rojas LF00000000.114.262.200.4620.0
    HITTERSAB
    P. Smith 1B-CF4
    K. Calhoun RF5
    A. Cabrera 3B-1B-3B4
    D. Peralta LF0
    b- W. Mathisen PH-1B0
    C. Kelly C2
    E. Escobar 2B-3B-2B3
    N. Ahmed SS5
    N. Heath CF4
    J. Bukauskas P0
    K. Ginkel P0
    Z. Gallen P3
    Y. Lopez P0
    A. Young P0
    A. Young 2B1
    J. Rojas LF0
    • b-lined out for Peralta in the 8th
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    J. Winker LF-RF30100100.364.417.523.9392.0
    T. Naquin RF-CF30010112.229.339.625.9641.5
    E. Suarez SS30000133.155.296.328.623-0.5
    J. Votto 1B30000112.242.306.424.7300.5
    N. Senzel CF40000002.178.260.222.4820.0
    L. Sims P00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    J. India 2B31000120.255.344.314.6581.0
    T. Barnhart C31100110.385.455.6411.0962.5
    K. Farmer 3B31231000.259.375.519.8949.0
    L. Castillo P0000-000.200.333.400.000-
    M. Schrock PH10000012.111.111.111.222-0.5
    J. De Leon P0000-000.333.333.333.000-
    C. Perez P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
    a- M. Payton PH10000000.250.250.250.5000.0
    T. Antone P0000-000.000.500.000.000-
    A. Garrett P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
    A. Blandino LF0000-000.333.400.444.000-
    HITTERSAB
    J. Winker LF-RF3
    T. Naquin RF-CF3
    E. Suarez SS3
    J. Votto 1B3
    N. Senzel CF4
    L. Sims P0
    J. India 2B3
    T. Barnhart C3
    K. Farmer 3B3
    L. Castillo P0
    M. Schrock PH1
    J. De Leon P0
    C. Perez P0
    a- M. Payton PH1
    T. Antone P0
    A. Garrett P0
    A. Blandino LF0
    • a-flied out for Perez in the 6th
    BATTING
    • 2B - K. Calhoun 2 (5), E. Escobar (4)
    • HR - A. Young (3)
    • RBI - A. Cabrera (11), C. Kelly (8), A. Young (6)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Kelly 2 (2), N. Ahmed 3 (3), N. Heath 3 (3)
    BATTING
    • HR - K. Farmer (2)
    • RBI - T. Naquin (17), K. Farmer 3 (8)
    • 2-Out RBI - K. Farmer 3 (3)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - E. Suarez, N. Senzel, M. Schrock
    FIELDING
    • E - J. India (2)
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    Z. Gallen5.24334604.111.379.0
    Y. Lopez0.11110013.521.57-1.0
    A. Young0.20002104.051.800.5
    J. Bukauskas0.10000000.000.001.0
    K. Ginkel0.20000202.351.173.0
    PITCHERSIP
    Z. Gallen5.2
    Y. Lopez0.1
    A. Young0.2
    J. Bukauskas0.1
    K. Ginkel0.2
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    J. De Leon1.00001305.841.543.5
    C. Perez1.00001104.151.272.5
    T. Antone1.01111110.870.770.5
    L. Castillo0.00000006.051.660.0
    L. Sims0.20001003.000.670.0
    A. Garrett0.111110011.573.21-2.0
    PITCHERSIP
    J. De Leon1.0
    C. Perez1.0
    T. Antone1.0
    L. Castillo0.0
    L. Sims0.2
    A. Garrett0.1
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - Z. Gallen 98-57, Y. Lopez 6-5, A. Young 23-12, J. Bukauskas 5-4, K. Ginkel 16-9
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Gallen 7-5, Y. Lopez 0-2, A. Young 1-0, J. Bukauskas 0-1
    • Batters Faced - Z. Gallen 25, Y. Lopez 2, A. Young 4, J. Bukauskas, K. Ginkel 2
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - J. De Leon 16-11, C. Perez 19-8, T. Antone 24-13, L. Sims 17-8, A. Garrett 12-7
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Perez 1-1, T. Antone 1-1, L. Sims 0-1
    • Batters Faced - J. De Leon 4, C. Perez 4, T. Antone 5, L. Sims 4, A. Garrett 3
    BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
    J. VanMeter 2B27261038.222.300.333.633
    S. Vogt C26446226.154.214.385.599
    BENCHAB
    J. VanMeter 2B27
    S. Vogt C26
    BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
    T. Stephenson C22585126.364.440.500.940
    BENCHAB
    T. Stephenson C22
    BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
    M. Bumgarner SP1-2018.28.68241849201.77
    T. Clarke RP0-009.16.7511731101.29
    S. Crichton RP0-016.24.05830461.80
    M. Kelly SP1-2016.08.44231544101.69
    C. Smith RP0-1011.03.2710417131.55
    R. Smith RP1-0011.03.271340461.55
    L. Weaver SP1-1016.23.7813741140.84
    T. Widener SP1-0017.01.5914315111.12
    BULLPENW-L
    M. Bumgarner SP1-2
    T. Clarke RP0-0
    S. Crichton RP0-0
    M. Kelly SP1-2
    C. Smith RP0-1
    R. Smith RP1-0
    L. Weaver SP1-1
    T. Widener SP1-0
    BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
    S. Doolittle RP2-005.23.18521391.41
    C. Fulmer RP0-009.20.93710290.93
    S. Gray SP0-004.14.15621261.85
    J. Hoffman SP2-1015.12.9316526121.43
    T. Mahle SP1-1014.02.577427221.00
    W. Miley SP2-1016.02.259423140.75
    S. Romano RP0-0012.15.111074461.14
    BULLPENW-L
    S. Doolittle RP2-0
    C. Fulmer RP0-0
    S. Gray SP0-0
    J. Hoffman SP2-1
    T. Mahle SP1-1
    W. Miley SP2-1
    S. Romano RP0-0
    123456789RHE
    ARI6-10
    		30000002-590
    CIN9-6
    		00110200-451
    • Great American Ball ParkCincinnati, OH
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    P. Smith 1B-CF42300100.326.380.457.8376.0
    K. Calhoun RF51200012.297.333.514.8474.5
    A. Cabrera 3B-1B-3B41110104.214.338.375.7134.0
    D. Peralta LF0000-000.211.297.368.000-
    b- W. Mathisen PH-1B00000000.118.375.118.4931.0
    C. Kelly C20010204.353.549.6761.2254.0
    E. Escobar 2B-3B-2B30100204.254.351.603.9554.0
    N. Ahmed SS50000029.079.125.079.204-1.0
    N. Heath CF40000035.250.250.250.500-1.5
    J. Bukauskas P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
    K. Ginkel P00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    Z. Gallen P30000021.125.125.125.250-1.0
    Y. Lopez P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
    A. Young P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
    A. Young 2B11111000.600.7502.4003.1506.0
    J. Rojas LF00000000.114.262.200.4620.0
    Total3158316829-----
    HITTERSAB
    P. Smith 1B-CF4
    K. Calhoun RF5
    A. Cabrera 3B-1B-3B4
    D. Peralta LF0
    b- W. Mathisen PH-1B0
    C. Kelly C2
    E. Escobar 2B-3B-2B3
    N. Ahmed SS5
    N. Heath CF4
    J. Bukauskas P0
    K. Ginkel P0
    Z. Gallen P3
    Y. Lopez P0
    A. Young P0
    A. Young 2B1
    J. Rojas LF0
    Total31
    • b-lined out for Peralta in the 8th
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    J. Winker LF-RF30100100.364.417.523.9392.0
    T. Naquin RF-CF30010112.229.339.625.9641.5
    E. Suarez SS30000133.155.296.328.623-0.5
    J. Votto 1B30000112.242.306.424.7300.5
    N. Senzel CF40000002.178.260.222.4820.0
    L. Sims P00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    J. India 2B31000120.255.344.314.6581.0
    T. Barnhart C31100110.385.455.6411.0962.5
    K. Farmer 3B31231000.259.375.519.8949.0
    L. Castillo P0000-000.200.333.400.000-
    M. Schrock PH10000012.111.111.111.222-0.5
    J. De Leon P0000-000.333.333.333.000-
    C. Perez P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
    a- M. Payton PH10000000.250.250.250.5000.0
    T. Antone P0000-000.000.500.000.000-
    A. Garrett P0000-000.000.000.000.000-
    A. Blandino LF0000-000.333.400.444.000-
    Total2734416911-----
    HITTERSAB
    J. Winker LF-RF3
    T. Naquin RF-CF3
    E. Suarez SS3
    J. Votto 1B3
    N. Senzel CF4
    L. Sims P0
    J. India 2B3
    T. Barnhart C3
    K. Farmer 3B3
    L. Castillo P0
    M. Schrock PH1
    J. De Leon P0
    C. Perez P0
    a- M. Payton PH1
    T. Antone P0
    A. Garrett P0
    A. Blandino LF0
    Total27
    • a-flied out for Perez in the 6th
    BATTING
    • 2B - K. Calhoun 2 (5), E. Escobar (4)
    • HR - A. Young (3)
    • RBI - A. Cabrera (11), C. Kelly (8), A. Young (6)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Kelly 2 (2), N. Ahmed 3 (3), N. Heath 3 (3)
    BATTING
    • HR - K. Farmer (2)
    • RBI - T. Naquin (17), K. Farmer 3 (8)
    • 2-Out RBI - K. Farmer 3 (3)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - E. Suarez, N. Senzel, M. Schrock
    FIELDING
    • E - J. India (2)
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    Z. Gallen5.24334604.111.379.0
    Y. Lopez0.11110013.521.57-1.0
    A. Young0.20002104.051.800.5
    J. Bukauskas0.10000000.000.001.0
    K. Ginkel0.20000202.351.173.0
    Total7.2544691---
    PITCHERSIP
    Z. Gallen5.2
    Y. Lopez0.1
    A. Young0.2
    J. Bukauskas0.1
    K. Ginkel0.2
    Total7.2
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    J. De Leon1.00001305.841.543.5
    C. Perez1.00001104.151.272.5
    T. Antone1.01111110.870.770.5
    L. Castillo0.00000006.051.660.0
    L. Sims0.20001003.000.670.0
    A. Garrett0.111110011.573.21-2.0
    Total4.0222551---
    PITCHERSIP
    J. De Leon1.0
    C. Perez1.0
    T. Antone1.0
    L. Castillo0.0
    L. Sims0.2
    A. Garrett0.1
    Total4.0
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - Z. Gallen 98-57, Y. Lopez 6-5, A. Young 23-12, J. Bukauskas 5-4, K. Ginkel 16-9
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Gallen 7-5, Y. Lopez 0-2, A. Young 1-0, J. Bukauskas 0-1
    • Batters Faced - Z. Gallen 25, Y. Lopez 2, A. Young 4, J. Bukauskas, K. Ginkel 2
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - J. De Leon 16-11, C. Perez 19-8, T. Antone 24-13, L. Sims 17-8, A. Garrett 12-7
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Perez 1-1, T. Antone 1-1, L. Sims 0-1
    • Batters Faced - J. De Leon 4, C. Perez 4, T. Antone 5, L. Sims 4, A. Garrett 3
    BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
    J. VanMeter 2B27261038.222.300.333.633
    S. Vogt C26446226.154.214.385.599
    BENCHAB
    J. VanMeter 2B27
    S. Vogt C26
    BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
    T. Stephenson C22585126.364.440.500.940
    BENCHAB
    T. Stephenson C22
    BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
    M. Bumgarner SP1-2018.28.68241849201.77
    T. Clarke RP0-009.16.7511731101.29
    S. Crichton RP0-016.24.05830461.80
    M. Kelly SP1-2016.08.44231544101.69
    C. Smith RP0-1011.03.2710417131.55
    R. Smith RP1-0011.03.271340461.55
    L. Weaver SP1-1016.23.7813741140.84
    T. Widener SP1-0017.01.5914315111.12
    BULLPENW-L
    M. Bumgarner SP1-2
    T. Clarke RP0-0
    S. Crichton RP0-0
    M. Kelly SP1-2
    C. Smith RP0-1
    R. Smith RP1-0
    L. Weaver SP1-1
    T. Widener SP1-0
    BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
    S. Doolittle RP2-005.23.18521391.41
    C. Fulmer RP0-009.20.93710290.93
    S. Gray SP0-004.14.15621261.85
    J. Hoffman SP2-1015.12.9316526121.43
    T. Mahle SP1-1014.02.577427221.00
    W. Miley SP2-1016.02.259423140.75
    S. Romano RP0-0012.15.111074461.14
    BULLPENW-L
    S. Doolittle RP2-0
    C. Fulmer RP0-0
    S. Gray SP0-0
    J. Hoffman SP2-1
    T. Mahle SP1-1
    W. Miley SP2-1
    S. Romano RP0-0
    • 8TH INNING
      		Kelly walked, Smith scored, Calhoun to third, Mathisen to second25
    • 6TH INNING
      		Barnhart scored04
      		03
    • 4TH INNING
      		India scored, Barnhart to second02
    • 3RD INNING
      		Castillo scored, Winker to second01
    • 1ST INNING
      		Smith walked, Smith scored, Calhoun to third, Mathisen to second24
      		, Strike swinging14
    • 8TH INNING
      • A. Garrett Pitching:
      • P. Smith: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Smith walked
      • Tyler Naquin in center field
      • Alex Blandino in left field
      • Lucas Sims pitching
      • Wyatt Mathisen hit for David Peralta
      • E. Escobar: Ball, Ball
      • K. Calhoun: Strike looking, Ball, Calhoun doubled to deep center, Smith to third
      • W. Mathisen: Strike swinging, Foul, Mathisen hit by pitch
      • Jesse Winker in right field
      • Tyler Naquin in center field
      • Alex Blandino in left field
      • Lucas Sims pitching
      • Wyatt Mathisen hit for David Peralta
      • C. Kelly: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Kelly walked, Smith scored, Calhoun to third, Mathisen to second, Ball, Ball
      • P. Smith: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Smith walked
      • K. Calhoun: Strike looking, Ball, Calhoun doubled to deep center, Smith to third
      • W. Mathisen: Strike swinging, Foul, Mathisen lined out to shortstop
      • Jesse Winker in right field
    • 7TH INNING
      • Tejay Antone pitching
      • N. Ahmed: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ahmed popped out to first
      • N. Heath: Ball, Strike swinging, Heath struck out swinging
      • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • Alex Young relieved Yoan Lopez
      • J. Winker: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Winker struck out looking
      • E. Suarez: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Cabrera walked
      • J. Votto: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Votto to first, Suarez to second
      • J.B. Bukauskas pitching
      • Eduardo Escobar at third base
      • Asdrubal Cabrera at first base
      • Pavin Smith in center field
      • N. Senzel: Strike swinging
    • 6TH INNING
      • Cionel Perez relieved Jose De Leon
      • P. Smith: Ball
      • D. Peralta: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Strike looking, Peralta struck out looking
      • Z. Gallen Pitching:
      • N. Senzel: Foul, Senzel grounded out to shortstop
      • J. India: Foul, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, India walked
      • K. Farmer: Foul, Strike swinging, , Barnhart scored
      • Mark Payton hit for Cionel Perez
      • M. Payton: Foul, Ball, Payton flied out to deep center
      • End of the 6th (2 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 5TH INNING
      • J. De Leon Pitching:
      • E. Escobar: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Escobar walked, Strike looking, Escobar struck out looking
      • N. Heath: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt
      • Z. Gallen: Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Gallen struck out looking
      • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • Z. Gallen Pitching:
      • J. Winker: In play
      • T. Naquin: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Foul, Ball, Naquin walked
      • E. Suarez: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging
      • J. Votto: Votto flied out to deep right
      • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 4TH INNING
      • L. Castillo Pitching:
      • Z. Gallen: Strike looking, Ball, Gallen grounded bunt out to catcher
      • P. Smith: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Smith to second, Smith to third
      • A. Cabrera: Cabrera popped out to third
      • Z. Gallen Pitching:
      • J. Votto: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Votto struck out swinging
      • N. Senzel: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Senzel walked
      • T. Barnhart: Ball, Ball
      • K. Farmer: Foul, Farmer to first, India scored, Barnhart to second
      • Max Schrock hit for Luis Castillo
      • M. Schrock: Max Schrock facing Zac Gallen
    • 3RD INNING
      • L. Castillo Pitching:
      • D. Peralta: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Peralta to first, Peralta to second
      • E. Escobar: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Escobar popped out to shortstop
      • N. Heath: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Escobar grounded out to first
      • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • Z. Gallen Pitching:
      • K. Farmer: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Farmer doubled to shallow left
      • J. Winker: Strike looking, Winker to first, Pickoff attempt, Castillo scored, Winker to second
      • E. Suarez: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging
    • 2ND INNING
      • L. Castillo Pitching:
      • Z. Gallen: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike looking, Gallen struck out looking
      • P. Smith: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Smith struck out swinging
      • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • Z. Gallen Pitching:
      • N. Senzel: Foul, Senzel grounded out to shortstop
    • 1ST INNING
      • L. Castillo Pitching:
      • K. Calhoun: singled to center, Ball
      • P. Smith: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, struck out swinging
      • Strike looking
      • A. Cabrera: Smith to second on 2nd baseman India throwing error, , Strike swinging, Smith hit by pitch, Smith walked, Smith scored, Calhoun to third, Mathisen to second, Strike looking
      • K. Calhoun: singled to center, Ball
      • P. Smith: Pavin Smith facing Lucas Sims
      • Z. Gallen Pitching:
      • J. Winker: Jesse Winker facing Zac Gallen
      • J. Votto: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul

    ARIDiamondbacks
    CINReds
    • Great American Ball ParkCincinnati, OH
    TEAM STATS
    6-10
    .227
    AVG
    23
    HR
    78
    R
    4.76
    ERA
    9-6
    .261
    AVG
    25
    HR
    95
    R
    4.10
    ERA
    PROBABLE PITCHERS
    Z. GallenR
    0-0
    W-L
    9.2
    IP
    3.72
    ERA
    2.33
    SO/BB
    1.34
    WHIP
    L. CastilloR
    1-1
    W-L
    19.1
    IP
    6.05
    ERA
    2.67
    SO/BB
    1.66
    WHIP
    PROBABLE PITCHER
    .Z. Gallen
    R
    0-0, 9.2 IP, 3.72 ERA
    PROBABLE PITCHER
    .L. Castillo
    R
    1-1, 19.1 IP, 6.05 ERA
    LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
    1 P. Smith 1B421251.286
    2 K. Calhoun RF32941.281
    3 A. Cabrera 3B5211102.212
    4 D. Peralta LF571281.211
    5 C. Kelly C321273.375
    6 E. Escobar 2B6015116.250
    7 N. Ahmed SS33320.091
    8 N. Heath CF8300.375
    9 Z. Gallen P5100.200
    LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
    1 J. Winker LF411551.366
    2 T. Naquin RF4511166.244
    3 E. Suarez SS55952.164
    4 J. Votto 1B6316103.254
    5 N. Senzel CF41820.195
    6 J. India 2B4813110.271
    7 T. Barnhart C361482.389
    8 K. Farmer 3B24551.208
    9 L. Castillo P5100.200
    INJURIES
    INJURIES
    PLAYERS
    		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
    Tyler ClippardShoulder05-31-2021Expected to be out until at least Jun 1
    Joakim SoriaCalf04-22-2021Expected to be out until at least Apr 23
    Ketel MarteHamstring04-24-2021Expected to be out until at least Apr 25
    Christian WalkerOblique04-21-2021Expected to be out until at least Apr 22
    Tim LocastroFinger04-27-2021Expected to be out until at least Apr 28
    INJURIES
    PLAYERS
    		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
    Mike MoustakasIllness04-26-2021Expected to be out until at least Apr 27
    Michael LorenzenShoulder05-31-2021Expected to be out until at least Jun 1
    Aristides AquinoWrist05-20-2021Expected to be out until at least May 21
    Brandon BaileyElbow03-31-2022Out for the season
    Shogo AkiyamaHamstring05-02-2021Expected to be out until at least May 3
    Around the Web Promoted by Taboola