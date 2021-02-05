GAMETRACKER
8th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
8TH INNING Kelly walked, Smith scored, Calhoun to third, Mathisen to second 2 5
6TH INNING Barnhart scored 0 4
4TH INNING India scored, Barnhart to second 0 2
3RD INNING Castillo scored, Winker to second 0 1
1ST INNING Smith walked, Smith scored, Calhoun to third, Mathisen to second 2 4
LAST OUT
- W. Mathisen 1BMathisen lined out to shortstop
DUE UP 8TH
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|P. Smith 1B-CF
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.326
|.380
|.457
|.837
|6.0
|K. Calhoun RF
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.297
|.333
|.514
|.847
|4.5
|A. Cabrera 3B-1B-3B
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|.214
|.338
|.375
|.713
|4.0
|D. Peralta LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|.297
|.368
|.000
|-
|b- W. Mathisen PH-1B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|.375
|.118
|.493
|1.0
|C. Kelly C
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|.353
|.549
|.676
|1.225
|4.0
|E. Escobar 2B-3B-2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|.254
|.351
|.603
|.955
|4.0
|N. Ahmed SS
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|.079
|.125
|.079
|.204
|-1.0
|N. Heath CF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|.250
|.250
|.250
|.500
|-1.5
|J. Bukauskas P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|K. Ginkel P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|Z. Gallen P
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.125
|.125
|.125
|.250
|-1.0
|Y. Lopez P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|A. Young P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|A. Young 2B
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.600
|.750
|2.400
|3.150
|6.0
|J. Rojas LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.114
|.262
|.200
|.462
|0.0
- b-lined out for Peralta in the 8th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Winker LF-RF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.364
|.417
|.523
|.939
|2.0
|T. Naquin RF-CF
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.229
|.339
|.625
|.964
|1.5
|E. Suarez SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|.155
|.296
|.328
|.623
|-0.5
|J. Votto 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.242
|.306
|.424
|.730
|0.5
|N. Senzel CF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.178
|.260
|.222
|.482
|0.0
|L. Sims P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. India 2B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.255
|.344
|.314
|.658
|1.0
|T. Barnhart C
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.385
|.455
|.641
|1.096
|2.5
|K. Farmer 3B
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|.375
|.519
|.894
|9.0
|L. Castillo P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|.333
|.400
|.000
|-
|M. Schrock PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.111
|.111
|.111
|.222
|-0.5
|J. De Leon P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.000
|-
|C. Perez P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|a- M. Payton PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|.250
|.250
|.500
|0.0
|T. Antone P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.000
|-
|A. Garrett P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|A. Blandino LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.400
|.444
|.000
|-
- a-flied out for Perez in the 6th
- 2B - K. Calhoun 2 (5), E. Escobar (4)
- HR - A. Young (3)
- RBI - A. Cabrera (11), C. Kelly (8), A. Young (6)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Kelly 2 (2), N. Ahmed 3 (3), N. Heath 3 (3)
- HR - K. Farmer (2)
- RBI - T. Naquin (17), K. Farmer 3 (8)
- 2-Out RBI - K. Farmer 3 (3)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - E. Suarez, N. Senzel, M. Schrock
- E - J. India (2)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|Z. Gallen
|5.2
|4
|3
|3
|4
|6
|0
|4.11
|1.37
|9.0
|Y. Lopez
|0.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3.52
|1.57
|-1.0
|A. Young
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|4.05
|1.80
|0.5
|J. Bukauskas
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|K. Ginkel
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2.35
|1.17
|3.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. De Leon
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5.84
|1.54
|3.5
|C. Perez
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4.15
|1.27
|2.5
|T. Antone
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0.87
|0.77
|0.5
|L. Castillo
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.05
|1.66
|0.0
|L. Sims
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3.00
|0.67
|0.0
|A. Garrett
|0.1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11.57
|3.21
|-2.0
- Pitches-Strikes - Z. Gallen 98-57, Y. Lopez 6-5, A. Young 23-12, J. Bukauskas 5-4, K. Ginkel 16-9
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Gallen 7-5, Y. Lopez 0-2, A. Young 1-0, J. Bukauskas 0-1
- Batters Faced - Z. Gallen 25, Y. Lopez 2, A. Young 4, J. Bukauskas, K. Ginkel 2
- Pitches-Strikes - J. De Leon 16-11, C. Perez 19-8, T. Antone 24-13, L. Sims 17-8, A. Garrett 12-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Perez 1-1, T. Antone 1-1, L. Sims 0-1
- Batters Faced - J. De Leon 4, C. Perez 4, T. Antone 5, L. Sims 4, A. Garrett 3
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|J. VanMeter 2B
|27
|2
|6
|1
|0
|3
|8
|.222
|.300
|.333
|.633
|S. Vogt C
|26
|4
|4
|6
|2
|2
|6
|.154
|.214
|.385
|.599
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|M. Bumgarner SP
|1-2
|0
|18.2
|8.68
|24
|18
|4
|9
|20
|1.77
|T. Clarke RP
|0-0
|0
|9.1
|6.75
|11
|7
|3
|1
|10
|1.29
|S. Crichton RP
|0-0
|1
|6.2
|4.05
|8
|3
|0
|4
|6
|1.80
|M. Kelly SP
|1-2
|0
|16.0
|8.44
|23
|15
|4
|4
|10
|1.69
|C. Smith RP
|0-1
|0
|11.0
|3.27
|10
|4
|1
|7
|13
|1.55
|R. Smith RP
|1-0
|0
|11.0
|3.27
|13
|4
|0
|4
|6
|1.55
|L. Weaver SP
|1-1
|0
|16.2
|3.78
|13
|7
|4
|1
|14
|0.84
|T. Widener SP
|1-0
|0
|17.0
|1.59
|14
|3
|1
|5
|11
|1.12
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|S. Doolittle RP
|2-0
|0
|5.2
|3.18
|5
|2
|1
|3
|9
|1.41
|C. Fulmer RP
|0-0
|0
|9.2
|0.93
|7
|1
|0
|2
|9
|0.93
|S. Gray SP
|0-0
|0
|4.1
|4.15
|6
|2
|1
|2
|6
|1.85
|J. Hoffman SP
|2-1
|0
|15.1
|2.93
|16
|5
|2
|6
|12
|1.43
|T. Mahle SP
|1-1
|0
|14.0
|2.57
|7
|4
|2
|7
|22
|1.00
|W. Miley SP
|2-1
|0
|16.0
|2.25
|9
|4
|2
|3
|14
|0.75
|S. Romano RP
|0-0
|0
|12.1
|5.11
|10
|7
|4
|4
|6
|1.14
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|P. Smith 1B-CF
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.326
|.380
|.457
|.837
|6.0
|K. Calhoun RF
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.297
|.333
|.514
|.847
|4.5
|A. Cabrera 3B-1B-3B
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|.214
|.338
|.375
|.713
|4.0
|D. Peralta LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|.297
|.368
|.000
|-
|b- W. Mathisen PH-1B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|.375
|.118
|.493
|1.0
|C. Kelly C
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|.353
|.549
|.676
|1.225
|4.0
|E. Escobar 2B-3B-2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|.254
|.351
|.603
|.955
|4.0
|N. Ahmed SS
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|.079
|.125
|.079
|.204
|-1.0
|N. Heath CF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|.250
|.250
|.250
|.500
|-1.5
|J. Bukauskas P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|K. Ginkel P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|Z. Gallen P
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.125
|.125
|.125
|.250
|-1.0
|Y. Lopez P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|A. Young P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|A. Young 2B
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.600
|.750
|2.400
|3.150
|6.0
|J. Rojas LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.114
|.262
|.200
|.462
|0.0
|Total
|31
|5
|8
|3
|1
|6
|8
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
- b-lined out for Peralta in the 8th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|J. Winker LF-RF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.364
|.417
|.523
|.939
|2.0
|T. Naquin RF-CF
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.229
|.339
|.625
|.964
|1.5
|E. Suarez SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|.155
|.296
|.328
|.623
|-0.5
|J. Votto 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.242
|.306
|.424
|.730
|0.5
|N. Senzel CF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.178
|.260
|.222
|.482
|0.0
|L. Sims P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. India 2B
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.255
|.344
|.314
|.658
|1.0
|T. Barnhart C
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.385
|.455
|.641
|1.096
|2.5
|K. Farmer 3B
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|.375
|.519
|.894
|9.0
|L. Castillo P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|.333
|.400
|.000
|-
|M. Schrock PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.111
|.111
|.111
|.222
|-0.5
|J. De Leon P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.000
|-
|C. Perez P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|a- M. Payton PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|.250
|.250
|.500
|0.0
|T. Antone P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.000
|-
|A. Garrett P
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-
|A. Blandino LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.400
|.444
|.000
|-
|Total
|27
|3
|4
|4
|1
|6
|9
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
- a-flied out for Perez in the 6th
- 2B - K. Calhoun 2 (5), E. Escobar (4)
- HR - A. Young (3)
- RBI - A. Cabrera (11), C. Kelly (8), A. Young (6)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Kelly 2 (2), N. Ahmed 3 (3), N. Heath 3 (3)
- HR - K. Farmer (2)
- RBI - T. Naquin (17), K. Farmer 3 (8)
- 2-Out RBI - K. Farmer 3 (3)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - E. Suarez, N. Senzel, M. Schrock
- E - J. India (2)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|Z. Gallen
|5.2
|4
|3
|3
|4
|6
|0
|4.11
|1.37
|9.0
|Y. Lopez
|0.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3.52
|1.57
|-1.0
|A. Young
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|4.05
|1.80
|0.5
|J. Bukauskas
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|K. Ginkel
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2.35
|1.17
|3.0
|Total
|7.2
|5
|4
|4
|6
|9
|1
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. De Leon
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5.84
|1.54
|3.5
|C. Perez
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4.15
|1.27
|2.5
|T. Antone
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0.87
|0.77
|0.5
|L. Castillo
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.05
|1.66
|0.0
|L. Sims
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3.00
|0.67
|0.0
|A. Garrett
|0.1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11.57
|3.21
|-2.0
|Total
|4.0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|5
|1
|-
|-
|-
- Pitches-Strikes - Z. Gallen 98-57, Y. Lopez 6-5, A. Young 23-12, J. Bukauskas 5-4, K. Ginkel 16-9
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Gallen 7-5, Y. Lopez 0-2, A. Young 1-0, J. Bukauskas 0-1
- Batters Faced - Z. Gallen 25, Y. Lopez 2, A. Young 4, J. Bukauskas, K. Ginkel 2
- Pitches-Strikes - J. De Leon 16-11, C. Perez 19-8, T. Antone 24-13, L. Sims 17-8, A. Garrett 12-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Perez 1-1, T. Antone 1-1, L. Sims 0-1
- Batters Faced - J. De Leon 4, C. Perez 4, T. Antone 5, L. Sims 4, A. Garrett 3
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|J. VanMeter 2B
|27
|2
|6
|1
|0
|3
|8
|.222
|.300
|.333
|.633
|S. Vogt C
|26
|4
|4
|6
|2
|2
|6
|.154
|.214
|.385
|.599
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|M. Bumgarner SP
|1-2
|0
|18.2
|8.68
|24
|18
|4
|9
|20
|1.77
|T. Clarke RP
|0-0
|0
|9.1
|6.75
|11
|7
|3
|1
|10
|1.29
|S. Crichton RP
|0-0
|1
|6.2
|4.05
|8
|3
|0
|4
|6
|1.80
|M. Kelly SP
|1-2
|0
|16.0
|8.44
|23
|15
|4
|4
|10
|1.69
|C. Smith RP
|0-1
|0
|11.0
|3.27
|10
|4
|1
|7
|13
|1.55
|R. Smith RP
|1-0
|0
|11.0
|3.27
|13
|4
|0
|4
|6
|1.55
|L. Weaver SP
|1-1
|0
|16.2
|3.78
|13
|7
|4
|1
|14
|0.84
|T. Widener SP
|1-0
|0
|17.0
|1.59
|14
|3
|1
|5
|11
|1.12
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|S. Doolittle RP
|2-0
|0
|5.2
|3.18
|5
|2
|1
|3
|9
|1.41
|C. Fulmer RP
|0-0
|0
|9.2
|0.93
|7
|1
|0
|2
|9
|0.93
|S. Gray SP
|0-0
|0
|4.1
|4.15
|6
|2
|1
|2
|6
|1.85
|J. Hoffman SP
|2-1
|0
|15.1
|2.93
|16
|5
|2
|6
|12
|1.43
|T. Mahle SP
|1-1
|0
|14.0
|2.57
|7
|4
|2
|7
|22
|1.00
|W. Miley SP
|2-1
|0
|16.0
|2.25
|9
|4
|2
|3
|14
|0.75
|S. Romano RP
|0-0
|0
|12.1
|5.11
|10
|7
|4
|4
|6
|1.14
- A. Garrett Pitching:
- P. Smith: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Smith walked
- Tyler Naquin in center field
- Alex Blandino in left field
- Lucas Sims pitching
- Wyatt Mathisen hit for David Peralta
- E. Escobar: Ball, Ball
- K. Calhoun: Strike looking, Ball, Calhoun doubled to deep center, Smith to third
- W. Mathisen: Strike swinging, Foul, Mathisen hit by pitch
- Jesse Winker in right field
- Tyler Naquin in center field
- Alex Blandino in left field
- Lucas Sims pitching
- Wyatt Mathisen hit for David Peralta
- C. Kelly: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Kelly walked, Smith scored, Calhoun to third, Mathisen to second, Ball, Ball
- P. Smith: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Smith walked
- K. Calhoun: Strike looking, Ball, Calhoun doubled to deep center, Smith to third
- W. Mathisen: Strike swinging, Foul, Mathisen lined out to shortstop
- Jesse Winker in right field
- Alex Young relieved Yoan Lopez
- J. Winker: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Winker struck out looking
- E. Suarez: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Cabrera walked
- J. Votto: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Votto to first, Suarez to second
- J.B. Bukauskas pitching
- Eduardo Escobar at third base
- Asdrubal Cabrera at first base
- Pavin Smith in center field
- N. Senzel: Strike swinging
- Z. Gallen Pitching:
- N. Senzel: Foul, Senzel grounded out to shortstop
- J. India: Foul, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, India walked
- K. Farmer: Foul, Strike swinging, , Barnhart scored
- Mark Payton hit for Cionel Perez
- M. Payton: Foul, Ball, Payton flied out to deep center
- End of the 6th (2 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. De Leon Pitching:
- E. Escobar: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Escobar walked, Strike looking, Escobar struck out looking
- N. Heath: Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt
- Z. Gallen: Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Gallen struck out looking
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Z. Gallen Pitching:
- J. Winker: In play
- T. Naquin: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Foul, Ball, Naquin walked
- E. Suarez: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging
- J. Votto: Votto flied out to deep right
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Z. Gallen Pitching:
- J. Votto: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Votto struck out swinging
- N. Senzel: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Senzel walked
- T. Barnhart: Ball, Ball
- K. Farmer: Foul, Farmer to first, India scored, Barnhart to second
- Max Schrock hit for Luis Castillo
- M. Schrock: Max Schrock facing Zac Gallen
- L. Castillo Pitching:
- D. Peralta: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Peralta to first, Peralta to second
- E. Escobar: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Escobar popped out to shortstop
- N. Heath: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Escobar grounded out to first
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- L. Castillo Pitching:
- K. Calhoun: singled to center, Ball
- P. Smith: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, struck out swinging
- Strike looking
- A. Cabrera: Smith to second on 2nd baseman India throwing error, , Strike swinging, Smith hit by pitch, Smith walked, Smith scored, Calhoun to third, Mathisen to second, Strike looking
- K. Calhoun: singled to center, Ball
- P. Smith: Pavin Smith facing Lucas Sims
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 P. Smith 1B
|42
|12
|5
|1
|.286
|2 K. Calhoun RF
|32
|9
|4
|1
|.281
|3 A. Cabrera 3B
|52
|11
|10
|2
|.212
|4 D. Peralta LF
|57
|12
|8
|1
|.211
|5 C. Kelly C
|32
|12
|7
|3
|.375
|6 E. Escobar 2B
|60
|15
|11
|6
|.250
|7 N. Ahmed SS
|33
|3
|2
|0
|.091
|8 N. Heath CF
|8
|3
|0
|0
|.375
|9 Z. Gallen P
|5
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 J. Winker LF
|41
|15
|5
|1
|.366
|2 T. Naquin RF
|45
|11
|16
|6
|.244
|3 E. Suarez SS
|55
|9
|5
|2
|.164
|4 J. Votto 1B
|63
|16
|10
|3
|.254
|5 N. Senzel CF
|41
|8
|2
|0
|.195
|6 J. India 2B
|48
|13
|11
|0
|.271
|7 T. Barnhart C
|36
|14
|8
|2
|.389
|8 K. Farmer 3B
|24
|5
|5
|1
|.208
|9 L. Castillo P
|5
|1
|0
|0
|.200
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Tyler Clippard
|Shoulder
|05-31-2021Expected to be out until at least Jun 1
|Joakim Soria
|Calf
|04-22-2021Expected to be out until at least Apr 23
|Ketel Marte
|Hamstring
|04-24-2021Expected to be out until at least Apr 25
|Christian Walker
|Oblique
|04-21-2021Expected to be out until at least Apr 22
|Tim Locastro
|Finger
|04-27-2021Expected to be out until at least Apr 28
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Mike Moustakas
|Illness
|04-26-2021Expected to be out until at least Apr 27
|Michael Lorenzen
|Shoulder
|05-31-2021Expected to be out until at least Jun 1
|Aristides Aquino
|Wrist
|05-20-2021Expected to be out until at least May 21
|Brandon Bailey
|Elbow
|03-31-2022Out for the season
|Shogo Akiyama
|Hamstring
|05-02-2021Expected to be out until at least May 3