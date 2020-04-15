Brian Dozier bangs on trash can to troll Astros while rewatching 2019 World Series
Many people on the video call laughed, while some hid in an attempt to remove themselves from this narrative
The Houston Astros cheating jokes involving trash cans are still not old. The Washington Nationals proved that during their World Series virtual reunion this week, which included multiple digs at the Astros.
Last season, the Nationals defeated the Astros in seven games to take home their first title in franchise history. Shortly after the World Series, Houston was accused and found guilty of carrying out electronic sign-stealing for a hitting advantage. Since the investigation, players and fans have been making jokes about their use of trash cans and calling them the Houston Asterisks.
While on the Nationals' video call rewatch, Juan Soto was up in the eighth inning against Astros pitcher Roberto Osuna. To help Soto out, Brian Dozier tipped him off to what the pitch was. He had a trash can and a big spoon handy and proceeded to slam on the trash can to poke fun at Houston.
His swift access to a bin makes me think he had this joke planned.
"Hold on Juan, I got you," he said while hitting the bin.
Sean Doolittle put his shirt over his face and shortstop Trea Turner moved completely out of the screen before yelling, "Take his camera away, take his camera away." For what it's worth, Dozier is now on the San Diego Padres, so it's not like the Nationals will have to deal with any hate from the Dozier joke.
It's just a shame no Astros players were invited to the meeting.
