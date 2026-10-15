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Guardians vs. Rays live updates: ALCS lead on the line in afternoon Game 3

Tied 1-1, the Guardians are hosting the Rays on Thursday afternoon in a game moved up by the weather

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It's Game 3 of the 2026 ALCS on Thursday afternoon as the Cleveland Guardians host the Tampa Bay Rays. The series is tied, 1-1, after the teams split the opening games at Tropicana Field earlier this week. Game 3 is being held five hours earlier than originally scheduled as MLB moved the start time up to 1 p.m. ET in an effort to avoid inclement weather.

Gavin Williams gets the start for the Guardians in Game 3. He was a big reason why Cleveland completed an ALDS comeback against the White Sox. Williams, second in MLB only to Jacob Misiorowski in the regular season with 248 strikeouts, got the final three outs in ALDS Game 4 out of the bullpen before pitching 5 ⅔ strong innings in the clinching Game 5 on Saturday. Williams has struck out 24 batters in 11 ⅔ innings this postseason.

The Rays are starting righty Griffin Jax on Thursday. Jax has made only one appearance so far in the playoffs, allowing one run in two innings out of the bullpen against the Yankees in the ALDS.

Teams that are up 2-1 in a best-of-seven series go on to win 70.3% of the time, making this a crucial tilt.

Guardians vs. Rays: ALCS Game 3 info

Time: 1 p.m. ET | Date: Thursday, Oct. 15
Location: Progressive Field -- Cleveland
TV channel: TBS | Live stream: HBO Max
Odds (via DraftKings): CLE -122, TB +109 | O/U: 6.5

Who will take that 2-1 series lead? CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights and analysis throughout Game 3. Follow along below.

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Scoreless second inning for Williams

Williams has thrown 11 sweepers, the Rays have swung at nine of them, and they've missed four times. Tiny sample but that's a great whiff rate against a team that doesn't whiff much. It's 0-0 going to the bottom of the second.

Mike Axisa
October 15, 2026, 5:34 PM
Oct. 15, 2026, 1:34 pm EDT
 
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Griffin Jax responds with a not quite 1-2-3 inning

José Ramírez worked a one-out walk, then got thrown out trying to steal second base. Griffin Jax, who has pitched once in the last 18 days, faced the minimum in the first inning. He struck out Steven Kwan, which is difficult to do. Jax and Williams both threw 15 pitches.

Mike Axisa
October 15, 2026, 5:26 PM
Oct. 15, 2026, 1:26 pm EDT
 
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1-2-3 first inning for Gavin Williams

He struck out two and is up to 26 strikeouts in 12 ⅔ innings this postseason, which is preposterous. Keep in mind the Rays had baseball's lowest strikeout rate during the regular season, and they hit righties significantly better than lefties. Williams vs. this offense is a fun matchup. 

Mike Axisa
October 15, 2026, 5:18 PM
Oct. 15, 2026, 1:18 pm EDT
 
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Game 1 is underway

Gavin Williams' first pitch to Yandy Díaz is a fastball popped up in foul territory behind first base for an out. It looks like a lovely afternoon in Cleveland, though there is rain coming tonight, and it is expected to continue into tomorrow. There could be weather issues for Game 4, though that's a tomorrow problem. Enjoy Game 3. (Noted Mets fan Donovan Mitchell threw out the ceremonial first pitch.)

Mike Axisa
October 15, 2026, 5:12 PM
Oct. 15, 2026, 1:12 pm EDT
 
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Strength vs. Strength

Gavin Williams is one of baseball's best strikeout artists. He had the most Ks in the regular season (248) by any pitcher not named Jacob Misiorowski. He's taken it to another level in the postseason. In 11⅔ innings, Williams has 24 strikeouts in October. That's 35 outs recorded, with 24 coming on punch outs.

The Rays, meanwhile, strike out less than any team in baseball. 

Can Williams keep up his impressive high-K performance against the Rays? Or will Tampa make contact and wear him down?

 
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Game 3 starting lineups

It's Gavin Williams (CLE) vs. Griffin Jax (TB) on the mound. Here's how each team will line up:

Rays

Guardians

 
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Why is this game being played at 1 p.m. ET?

Mother Nature, is the answer. Out of the indoor confines of Tropicana Field, the mid-October weather could play a factor in the ALCS in Cleveland. With rain in the forecast for this evening, MLB and the Guardians were proactive and moved the start time to 1 p.m. from 6 p.m. ET. They made the announcement yesterday. 

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Matt Snyder
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