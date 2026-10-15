Guardians vs. Rays live updates: ALCS lead on the line in afternoon Game 3

It's Game 3 of the 2026 ALCS on Thursday afternoon as the Cleveland Guardians host the Tampa Bay Rays. The series is tied, 1-1, after the teams split the opening games at Tropicana Field earlier this week. Game 3 is being held five hours earlier than originally scheduled as MLB moved the start time up to 1 p.m. ET in an effort to avoid inclement weather.

Gavin Williams gets the start for the Guardians in Game 3. He was a big reason why Cleveland completed an ALDS comeback against the White Sox. Williams, second in MLB only to Jacob Misiorowski in the regular season with 248 strikeouts, got the final three outs in ALDS Game 4 out of the bullpen before pitching 5 ⅔ strong innings in the clinching Game 5 on Saturday. Williams has struck out 24 batters in 11 ⅔ innings this postseason.

The Rays are starting righty Griffin Jax on Thursday. Jax has made only one appearance so far in the playoffs, allowing one run in two innings out of the bullpen against the Yankees in the ALDS.

Teams that are up 2-1 in a best-of-seven series go on to win 70.3% of the time, making this a crucial tilt.

Guardians vs. Rays: ALCS Game 3 info

Time: 1 p.m. ET | Date: Thursday, Oct. 15

Location: Progressive Field -- Cleveland

TV channel: TBS | Live stream: HBO Max

Odds (via DraftKings): CLE -122, TB +109 | O/U: 6.5

Who will take that 2-1 series lead? CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights and analysis throughout Game 3. Follow along below.