In less than a month, spring training camps will open across Arizona and Florida. There are still plenty of free agents waiting to sign and trade candidates waiting to move. There will be no shortage of activity between now and the start of camp. Here now are Thursday's hot stove happenings.

Talks heating up between Alonso, Blue Jays

Talks between free agent first baseman Pete Alonso and the Blue Jays are "advancing," reports SNY. A deal is not done and there is no guarantee it gets done, but talking is something. Toronto landed Anthony Santander earlier this week and can put him in the outfield full-time, with Alonso and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sharing first base and DH duty. We ranked Alonso as the 11th-best free agent this winter.

The Mets, Alonso's longtime team, reportedly offered him a three-year contract worth between $68 million and $70 million earlier this month. Alonso was said to have offered a short-term deal to the Mets and only the Mets, so it's possible a contract with the Blue Jays would be a long-term agreement. Toronto has had a hard time getting players to take their money the last two years.

Astros remain engaged with Bregman

Surprisingly, the Astros have not closed the door on an Alex Bregman reunion, reports USA Today. They are not optimistic it will happen, however, and Bregman reportedly has two offers from unknown teams. Re-signing Bregman could push Isaac Paredes to second base and Jose Altuve out to left field. We ranked Bregman as the third-best free agent available this winter.

Houston reportedly offered Bregman six years and $156 million earlier this offseason. When that was declined, they pivoted to Paredes and Christian Walker, who are set to play third and first bases, respectively. According to Cot's Baseball Contracts, the Astros have a $243 million payroll for competitive balance tax purposes, down comfortably from $264.8 million last year.

Dodgers remain interested in Kershaw

Even after signing Roki Sasaki and Blake Snell, the Dodgers have interest in re-signing Clayton Kershaw, GM Brandon Gomes said Wednesday (via the Orange County Register). Kershaw had toe and knee surgery in November and is not yet throwing off a mound. Gomes indicated the Dodgers will look to re-sign him once he's completed his rehab and ready to pitch in MLB games.

The Dodgers have enviable rotation depth, though Tyler Glasnow (elbow) and Yoshinobu Yamamoto (shoulder) missed extended time with injuries last year, and Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, and Shohei Ohtani did not pitch at all in 2024 as they rehabbed from elbow surgery. Kershaw is a franchise icon and there's no such thing as too much pitching, especially for a World Series contender.

Reds pursuing Estévez

The Reds are in talks with righty Carlos Estévez, according to USA Today. The Blue Jays and Cubs were said to be in the mix for the free-agent reliever earlier this week. José Leclerc (Athletics), A.J. Minter (Mets), Tanner Scott (Dodgers), and Paul Sewald (Guardians) have all agreed to deals within the last week. The reliever market is beginning to pick up.

Cincinnati already has a pretty good closer in Alexis Díaz, though there is no such thing as too many good relievers, and the bullpen was a sore spot in 2024. With three wild-card spots per league, you don't have to try too hard to see the Reds making a run at a postseason berth this season. We ranked Estévez as the 34th-best free agent available this winter.

Padres, Twins talking Vázquez trade

The Padres and Twins discussed a trade involving catcher Christian Vázquez earlier this offseason, reports The Athletic. A deal is not imminent, though the two sides are said to be motivated to continue talks. It appears the biggest hurdle is how much money Minnesota will eat to facilitate the trade. Vázquez is owed $10 million in 2025, the final year of his contract.

San Diego lost Kyle Higashioka to free agency and, at minimum, need a veteran backup for Luis Campusano. Vázquez has lost his starting job with the Twins to Ryan Jeffers, and Minnesota can slot Jair Camargo in as the backup catcher. For them, trading Vázquez would be a pure salary dump. The Padres, however, are said to be approaching or up against their payroll limit.

Matzek will have showcase Thursday

Free-agent lefty Tyler Matzek, who starred for the Braves in the 2021 postseason, will throw a showcase for interested teams in California on Thursday, reports MLB.com. Matzek, 34, returned from Tommy John surgery early last season, then was shut down with elbow inflammation in May and did not pitch the rest of the year. He's healthy now and ready to show teams he can contribute in 2025. If the showcase goes well, a minor-league contract with a contender is likely in the cards.